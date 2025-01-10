The government has announced a review of national professional qualifications (NPQs), with sector experts to advise on how to boost SEND, executive leadership and workload reduction skills in courses.

The previous government reformed the suite of NPQs, alongside introducing a new early career framework, as part of its ‘golden thread’ of teacher development reforms.

NPQs were offered for free as part of a £184 million Covid recovery plan scheme, but funding was massively scaled back by the Conservatives last year.

Labour has vowed to stick with the golden thread reforms, but has said it will “update” the ECF.

Review to focus on four key areas

The government announced a review of the NPQ framework on Friday.

The review will look at making sure NPQs are providing better training in four key areas: SEND, leadership progression, workload reduction, and operational leadership.

On SEND, it will look at the best practice for teaching pupils with special education needs and disabilities.

The review is also due to look at how leaders can make choices that support workload reduction, and best practice in operational aspects of leadership – such as “budget management and workforce deployment”.

It is also understood the government will announce more on its pledge to update the early career framework to ensure its “grounding in evidence”.

Heads among expert adviser panel

The government has also committed to delivering a teacher training entitlement to “ensure teachers stay up to date on best practice with continuing professional development”.

An expert panel of sector leaders is also due to advise government on the NPQ review. Schools Week understands the panel includes Chris Paterson, Co-CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation, Reuben Moore, from the National Institute of Teaching, Neil Gilbride from Ambition Institute and Cat Scutt from the Chartered College of Teaching.

School leaders on the panel include Susan Douglas, Eden Academy Trust CEO, Birmingham head Sonia Thompson, Keziah Feathersone, executive head at The Mercian Trust, Dr Herminder Channa from Oasis Academy Trust, and Wirral primary school head Lisa Walsh.

School Standards Minister Catherine McKinnell said: “We are committed to putting education back at the forefront of national life, breaking the link between background and success so every young person can achieve and thrive. Our workforce is at the heart of that.

“If we are to drive high and rising standards in our schools, we need great teachers in our classrooms who have access to the best professional support as they develop across their careers.

“Today’s launch of the National Professional Qualifications framework review, alongside improvements to the Early Career Framework, will make sure teachers and leaders have access to the knowledge and skills they need for the future.

“We will continue to work with the sector and make the necessary improvements, so teachers and leaders not only stay in the profession but thrive.”