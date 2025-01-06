RAAC yet to be removed from 90% of crisis-hit schools

Home All news
Work finished in just 30 RAAC schools, sparking warnings 'thousands of children are studying in inadequate' buildings

Work finished in just 30 RAAC schools, sparking warnings 'thousands of children are studying in inadequate' buildings

6 Jan 2025, 17:20

6 Jan 2025, 17:20

Almost 90 per cent of schools containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) are yet to have work carried out to remove the collapse-prone building material, it has been revealed.

The Lib Dems have said it is “deeply concerning” that thousands of children are still studying in “dangerous schools or inadequate temporary buildings” following the RAAC crisis and are urging the government to fix the issue with “urgency”.

RAAC is a porous concrete which is prone to collapse, and was widely used in public buildings from the 1950s to the mid-1990s.

The government has pledged funding to remove the material, after it caused three sudden roof collapses in UK schools in 2023.

RAAC has since been identified in 232 schools and colleges across England.

A total of 122 need extensive work involving one or more buildings being rebuilt or refurbished, which is to be carried out under the government’s schools rebuilding programme (SRP).

RAAC removed from just 30 schools

In the other 110, smaller-scale work is needed, and will be funded by government grants.

The crisis has placed huge pressure on schools as many were ordered to immediately shut buildings, and have been forced to relocate classrooms and services long-term.

But responding to a parliamentary question posed by the Lib Dems, Labour education minister Stephen Morgan said RAAC has successfully been removed from just 30 schools.

Work is yet to be carried out on 207 schools with RAAC, meaning the “crumbly concrete” remains in place in 87 per cent – around nine in 10 – of schools affected.

Meanwhile, Mr Morgan revealed it could take another “three to five years” for RAAC to be removed from all affected schools.

The Lib Dems estimate five years of rebuilding programmes could affect up to 68,000 pupils, and are pressuring the government to set out a plan to speed up the SRP.

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said: “Thousands of children are studying in dangerous schools or inadequate temporary buildings, with the timeline for repair stretching on for years.

Stephen Morgan MP

“This generation of young people saw unprecedented disruption to their education under COVID, so that 90% of schools are yet to see action to remove RAAC is deeply concerning.

“The Conservatives left our school buildings falling apart. This government must act swiftly to end the crumbling schools scandal, and it seems that neither the RAAC removal grants nor the School Rebuilding Programme are delivering with the urgency we need. 

“The government must set out a plan to speed up the schools rebuilding programme, so that students across the country can get back to their classrooms, halls and sports and arts facilities.”

The government increased investment in school buildings in the Autumn Budget and says it is now “gripping the issue”, which it inherited from the previous government.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “For too long our school estate has been neglected – but this government is now gripping the issue, ensuring our schools are fit for the future.

“That’s why, despite having to take difficult decisions at the Budget to fix the foundations, we are increasing investment next year to £2.1bn to improve the condition of school buildings, and will be starting work on another 100 projects under the School Rebuilding Programme next year.

“Targeted funding is being provided to schools affected by RAAC to resolve issues and help ensure the safety of all children, including supporting them with temporary provision so every child has a suitable education.”

