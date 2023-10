DfE confirms pay scales following offer of 6.5% for teachers and leaders

The new pay scales for teachers and school leaders for 2023-24 have been confirmed by the Department for Education.

It follows the announcement earlier this year of at least 6.5 per cent increase for all teachers and leaders, though in real-terms this still represents a pay cut.

While local authority-maintained schools are required to follow these pay scales, academies and free schools are allowed to set their own scales.

Here are the new pay rates, effective from September 1, 2023.

Pay scales for classroom teachers

Pay scales for school leaders

Here is the plain text version

Classroom teachers

England excluding London Unqualified teacher pay range 2022 2023 Minimum 19,340 20,598 Maximum 30,172 32,134 Main pay range Minimum 28,000 30,000 Maximum 38,810 41,333 Upper pay range Minimum 40,625 43,266 Maximum 43,685 46,525 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 44,523 47,417 Maximum 67,685 72,085 Fringe area Unqualified teacher pay range 2022 2023 Minimum 20,594 21,933 Maximum 31,421 33,464 Main pay range Minimum 29,344 31,350 Maximum 40,083 42,689 Upper pay range Minimum 41,858 44,579 Maximum 44,919 47,839 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 45,749 48,723 Maximum 68,913 73,393 Outer London area Unqualified teacher pay range 2022 2023 Minimum 22,924 24,415 Maximum 33,759 35,954 Main pay range Minimum 32,407 34,514 Maximum 43,193 46,001 Upper pay range Minimum 44,687 47,592 Maximum 48,055 51,179 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 48,055 51,179 Maximum 71,220 75,850 Inner London area Unqualified teacher pay range 2022 2023 Minimum 24,254 25,831 Maximum 35,081 37,362 Main pay range Minimum 34,502 36,745 Maximum 44,756 47,666 Upper pay range Minimum 49,320 52,526 Maximum 53,482 56,959 Leading practitioner pay range Minimum 52,936 56,377 Maximum 76,104 81,051

School leaders