Home All news
Politics

Labour has little to say on SEND

But party won't 'rip up' current reforms, and will take forward measures that are 'effective and working'

But party won't 'rip up' current reforms, and will take forward measures that are 'effective and working'

16 Oct 2023, 7:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Labour has offered little about how it might fix the “fundamentally broken” SEND system, although it did promise not to “rip everything up” if elected.

The party previously pledged to “improve inclusivity and expertise in mainstream schools”, echoing the Tories’ plans, and to “join up services and improve data use” to identify children’s needs earlier.

But it has said little on solving the many challenges in the SEND system, including how it would deal with the estimated £2.4 billion high-needs deficits faced by councils.

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson

When challenged this week, Bridget Phillipson admitted the current system “is fundamentally broken” and “increasingly adversarial”.

The shadow education secretary said she wished the government was “progressing a bit quicker” on its SEND forms

Labour would take some changes forward it it were clear that they were working and were “not about ripping everything up. If something is effective and it’s working, we will be led by the best evidence on it.”

Key policies from the government’s SEND reforms, signed off in March, are being piloted in certain areas, but may not be rolled out until 2026. No new legislation will be enacted in this parliament.

Phillipson told the Labour conference: “It will take a lot to fix but it is my determination that we make sure we have a system that supports all children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities who at the moment frequently don’t have a voice at all.”

More from this theme

Politics

Tell us how you will fix recruitment, Labour told

Analysis shows gaps in the workforce already outstrip party's ambition for 6,500 more teachers

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Bridget Phillipson: Full text of Labour conference 2023 speech

Labour activists heard from the shadow education secretary at the party’s annual conference this morning. Here is what she...

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Labour wants to create ‘maths equivalent to phonics’

Party will devote part of its 'teacher training entitlement' to upskilling non-maths specialists in primary schools

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Starmer rejects ‘status quo’ of ‘outdated curriculum’

Labour leader vows to 'shatter the class ceiling at source' in conference speech light on schools policy

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Phillipson: We need to do ‘much more’ on education

Shadow education secretary also said ‘resetting the relationship’ between the government and sector is key to delivering pledge to...

John Dickens

Politics

Reforming post-16 right now Sunak? You’re joking, say school leaders

Government criticised as schools struggle with recruitment and attendance woes, collapsing support services and Covid recovery

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *