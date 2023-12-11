Leadership unions call for an immediate halt to inspections so concerns raised by the coroner can be addressed

England’s school leaders’ unions have joined forces to demand an immediate halt to Ofsted visits, after it was ruled an inspection contributed to headteacher Ruth Perry’s death.

Coroner Heidi Conner told an inquest last week that the former Caversham Primary headteacher’s “mental health deteriorated significantly” after her school was rated ‘inadequate’ last autumn.

The coroner plans to issue a regulation 28 report setting out action that should be taken to prevent future deaths.

Now Geoff Barton and Paul Whiteman, general secretaries of the Association of School and College Leaders and National Association of Head Teachers, have urged the watchdog to pause all visits to address Conner’s concerns.

It follows a similar call from the National Education Union, whose general secretary Daniel Kebede said on Friday that Ofsted “must be paused”.

In a joint statement, Barton and Whiteman said: “The coroner set out seven areas of concern for her regulation 28 report…it is important that we have clarity from Ofsted about a plan and timetable to address each area before further inspections take place.

“This is vital in reassuring schools and colleges that appropriate steps are being taken to protect and support the welfare of education staff.”

Ofsted training pause does not go ‘nearly far enough’

After proceedings concluded last Thursday, Ofsted boss Amanda Spielman announced visits this week would be delayed by a day so lead inspections could undergo extra training.

Apologising to Perry’s family, she also said a new complaints hotline would be set up for schools to report any concerns about their inspection to a senior official from this week.

Training will be drawn up on “recognising and responding to visible signs of anxiety”. The watchdog will “be clear” with its teams what to do if visits need to be paused mid-inspection.

But Barton and Whiteman argued that the one-day pause to inspections does not go “nearly far enough”.

“We will be writing to education secretary Gillian Keegan and the chief inspector [Spielman] formally requesting an immediate pause to inspections to give space for proper consideration.

“This is necessary for schools and colleges to have even a modicum of confidence in the inspectorate.”

The pair added they had spoken to incoming chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver – who will move into the role on January 1 – about their concerns.

A formal meeting has been arranged to take place “as soon as he takes up his post”.

Ofsted and the Department for Education were approached for comment.

