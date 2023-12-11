Home All news
Ofsted

Pause Ofsted inspections, unions say following Ruth Perry inquest

Leadership unions call for an immediate halt to inspections so concerns raised by the coroner can be addressed

Leadership unions call for an immediate halt to inspections so concerns raised by the coroner can be addressed

11 Dec 2023, 16:12

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

England’s school leaders’ unions have joined forces to demand an immediate halt to Ofsted visits, after it was ruled an inspection contributed to headteacher Ruth Perry’s death.

Whiteman and Barton
Whiteman and Barton

Coroner Heidi Conner told an inquest last week that the former Caversham Primary headteacher’s “mental health deteriorated significantly” after her school was rated ‘inadequate’ last autumn.

The coroner plans to issue a regulation 28 report setting out action that should be taken to prevent future deaths.

Now Geoff Barton and Paul Whiteman, general secretaries of the Association of School and College Leaders and National Association of Head Teachers, have urged the watchdog to pause all visits to address Conner’s concerns.

It follows a similar call from the National Education Union, whose general secretary Daniel Kebede said on Friday that Ofsted “must be paused”.

In a joint statement, Barton and Whiteman said: “The coroner set out seven areas of concern for her regulation 28 report…it is important that we have clarity from Ofsted about a plan and timetable to address each area before further inspections take place.

“This is vital in reassuring schools and colleges that appropriate steps are being taken to protect and support the welfare of education staff.”

Ofsted training pause does not go ‘nearly far enough’

After proceedings concluded last Thursday, Ofsted boss Amanda Spielman announced visits this week would be delayed by a day so lead inspections could undergo extra training.

Apologising to Perry’s family, she also said a new complaints hotline would be set up for schools to report any concerns about their inspection to a senior official from this week.

Training will be drawn up on “recognising and responding to visible signs of anxiety”. The watchdog will “be clear” with its teams what to do if visits need to be paused mid-inspection.

Amanda Spielman

But Barton and Whiteman argued that the one-day pause to inspections does not go “nearly far enough”.

“We will be writing to education secretary Gillian Keegan and the chief inspector [Spielman] formally requesting an immediate pause to inspections to give space for proper consideration.

“This is necessary for schools and colleges to have even a modicum of confidence in the inspectorate.”

The pair added they had spoken to incoming chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver – who will move into the role on January 1 – about their concerns.

A formal meeting has been arranged to take place “as soon as he takes up his post”.

Ofsted and the Department for Education were approached for comment.

Samaritans are available 365 days a year. You can reach them on free call number 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Education Support runs a confidential helpline for education staff and teachers – call 08000 562 561. 

More from this theme

Ofsted
Amanda Spielman

Ruth Perry: Ofsted delays inspections by a day for extra training

Lead inspectors called in to urgent training on dealing with anxious heads and new complaints hotline

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted

Ruth Perry: ‘Risk of future deaths’ if lessons not learned, says coroner

Education secretary urged to pay more than 'lip service' to report after ruling Ofsted inspection contributed to head's death

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted

Ofsted inspection ‘contributed’ to head Ruth Perry’s death – coroner

An Ofsted inspection contributed to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry, a coroner has ruled. At an inquest in...

Amy Walker

Ofsted

Ofsted to review inspector training following Ruth Perry death

The watchdog will consider whether to draw up official guidance for inspectors on managing headteacher stress

Amy Walker

Ofsted

Ruth Perry felt ‘inadequate’ grade was ‘end of career’, husband says

Headteacher was 'distraught and distressed' after Ofsted visit, inquest hears

Amy Walker

Ofsted
A senior Ofsted representative has given evidence at an inquest into headteacher Ruth Perry's death

No Ofsted guidance to amend inspections for stressed heads, inquest hears

National director says minimising stress was 'core value' of inspector training, but admitted lack of written guidance

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *