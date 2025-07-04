Home All news
Ofsted

Just 0.07% of schools now fail safeguarding 

Number failing to meet requirements has decreased markedly in recent years

Number failing to meet requirements has decreased markedly in recent years

4 Jul 2025, 15:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Government is exploring making education a fourth statutory safeguarding partner
Exclusive

Three of the more than 4,000 schools inspected so far this year have failed Ofsted safeguarding checks, raising some concerns that inspectors may be missing serious issues.

While the number failing to meet the requirements has always been small, it has decreased markedly since the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January 2023.

What the data shows

Twenty-seven schools out of more than 2,700 inspected in 2020 were judged to have safeguarding practices that were “not effective” (1 per cent).

After the pandemic, the proportion rose to about 1.6 per cent, last year dropping to 0.16 per cent and 0.07 this year.

Ofsted has inspected more than 3,370 primary schools this year, but only one has “not met” safeguarding requirements, equating to just 0.03 per cent.

In 2020, 4.1 per cent of secondaries failed safeguarding, falling to 2.65 per cent in 2023.

So far this year, two of 731 secondaries inspected have failed safeguarding (0.27 per cent).

More generous inspectors?

“If inspection works at all you’d expect a gradual fall in how many schools fail safeguarding,” said Adrian Gray, a former senior HMI. He said it was “rational” to “expect a peak after Covid”.

“ But I am not convinced 99.9 per cent of primary schools are great at safeguarding. Would you believe a garage that certified 99.9 per cent of cars it tested for MoT? No, you would conclude either there was something wrong with the test, or they were not being robust.”

Gray suggested that inspectors could “have lost their nerve” following Perry’s suicide. A coroner ruled an Ofsted inspection contributed to her death.

The drop in safeguarding failures also follows a similar shift on overall grades.

In 2023-24, the final year before headline grades were abolished, just 16 per cent of schools were rated below ‘good’ – the lowest ever, and down from 32 per cent in 2021-22.

Perry’s school, Caversham Primary in Reading, was downgraded from “good” to “inadequate” after inspectors raised concerns over safeguarding.

If a school failed safeguarding, it would be rated ‘inadequate’ overall.

Ofsted changes effect?

Policy changes are another factor. As of mid-2023, schools graded ‘inadequate’ overall because of ineffective safeguarding, but with ‘good’ or better in all other areas, were re-inspected within three months. Ofsted said this gave them a chance to make improvements, although this happened “rarely”.

A new “suspend and return” policy introduced last September lets inspectors pause an inspection to allow a school to resolve safeguarding, “where that is the only issue in the school”.

But Ofsted told Schools Week it was “extremely rare” that a school had ineffective safeguarding without any other issues and so this was unlikely to have a significant impact on figures.

Perry case ‘raised awareness’

Steven Isaacs, a school safeguarding consultant, said the Caversham case led to leaders being “more in tune with the expectations and the requirements. People have realised how serious it is, what kind of effect it can have if it does go horribly wrong.”

He witnessed a recent inspection where checks were “more rigorous than ever”.

Pepe Di’Iasio, the general secretary of the leaders’ union ASCL, added the rarity of “ineffective” safeguarding judgments was “testament to the work of schools in getting right this vital area. It is not surprising few fail … [they] are sharply focused on making sure they keep pupils and students safe.”

‘Schools getting it right’

Ella Savell-Boss, a safeguarding trainer and consultant who works with schools, said there had been “a real shift in recent years towards embedding safeguarding into everyday culture”, with many leaders having a “much more sophisticated understanding of what good safeguarding looks like in practice”.

Gray also said schools could have just “got better at giving inspectors what they want”.

But Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said the previous Ofsted framework was “overly punitive”. It was now “far more sensible and accurately reflects” the sector.

Grades ‘fluctuate year on year’

An Ofsted spokesperson said the grade profile of schools inspected “fluctuates year on year”. But the proportion of primaries failing was “low and always has been”.

Sir Martyn Oliver, the chief inspector, also said this week safeguarding was something schools “prioritise perhaps above everything else. Nothing infuriates me more than glib commentary about schools falling short on inspection because of duff paperwork – or schools pulling the wool over inspectors’ eyes because their paperwork is on point.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted reveals how it will inspect schools’ AI use

Inspectors will not check tech use as a ‘standalone’ part of inspections, but will look at its impact on...

Jack Dyson

Ofsted

Ofsted: Unions consider asking leaders to quit as inspectors

Leadership unions tell Ofsted they will take the 'unprecedented step' unless watchdog changes course over inspection plans

Schools Week Reporter

Ofsted

‘Delay new Ofsted inspections until September 2026’, demand unions

Leaders of four unions call for Bridget Phillipson to intervene over plans that will create 'wholly unacceptable pressures on...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

‘Reckless and ridiculous’: Ofsted’s report card plan delay slammed

Phillipson criticises 'disappointing' consultation response delay, while unions say report card roll-out now 'nonsensical'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *