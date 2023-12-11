Ruth Perry: Schools can defer Ofsted inspections until 2024

Change announced in the wake of a damning ruling in an inquest into the headteacher's death

Change announced in the wake of a damning ruling in an inquest into the headteacher's death

Schools slated for inspection this week will have all deferral requests approved, Ofsted has said, following the culmination last week of Ruth Perry’s inquest.

A coroner concluded that an Ofsted inspection at Caversham Primary School contributed to the headteacher’s death. She is also preparing to issue a regulation 28 report setting out the action that should be taken to prevent future tragedies.

This week is the last in which inspections are due to take place before the Christmas break, and Ofsted said tonight it would “use our existing deferral policy to give headteachers the ability to defer their inspection to the new year, if they don’t want it to go ahead this week”.

Pressed on whether this meant all deferral requests from schools would be approved, Ofsted confirmed this was the case.

“We will explain this when we make the notification calls tomorrow. It’s important that school inspections continue, in the interests of children and parents – but we are determined to work sensitively with headteachers and their staff.”

Complaints hotline and training

Deferrals are usually only approved in certain circumstances, such as if an incident has occurred at a school.

Ofsted had delayed all inspections due this week by one day so lead inspectors could attend training today.

Ruth Perry

After the inquest concluded last week, Ofsted boss Amanda Spielman apologised to Perry’s family, and also said a new complaints hotline would be set up for schools to report any concerns about their inspection to a senior official from this week.

Training will be drawn up on “recognising and responding to visible signs of anxiety”. The watchdog will “be clear” with its teams what to do if visits need to be paused mid-inspection.

The spokesperson said this evening officials “are immediately introducing a number of measures that we described last week and talked through with our lead inspectors today”.

Unions call for inspection pause

“We are developing new training for all inspectors, to include external experts, that will take place in early January.

“These measures address several areas of concern set out by the coroner. When we receive the coroner’s report we will urgently address all remaining issues.”

IT comes after Geoff Barton and Paul Whiteman, general secretaries of the Association of School and College Leaders and National Association of Head Teachers, urged Ofsted to immediately pause all visits.

In a joint statement, they said: “This is necessary for schools and colleges to have even a modicum of confidence in the inspectorate.

“The coroner set out seven areas of concern for her regulation 28 report…it is important that we have clarity from Ofsted about a plan and timetable to address each area before further inspections take place.”