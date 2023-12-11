Home All news
Outwood Grange names interim CEO as Oliver prepares for Ofsted job

Lee Wilson is the trust's current deputy chief executive, having previously led its primary schools

11 Dec 2023, 10:48

One of the country’s largest academy trusts has named its new interim chief executive, as its outgoing leader prepares to take the reins at Ofsted.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust has this morning announced that Lee Wilson, its current deputy CEO, will take charge on an interim basis from January 1.

Sir Martyn Oliver, the trust’s outgoing boss, will become chief inspector at Ofsted next month.

Wilson said he was “excited to take on the role of interim CEO at this exceptional organisation, where every single person strives to do their very best, every day, to put students first”.

“I am certain that by working collectively, and in strong collaboration across the entire family of schools, we will achieve many great things within, and for our school communities.”

Sir Martyn Oliver
Sir Martyn Oliver

Wilson was most recently Oliver’s deputy at the trust. Before that, he spent 10 years as executive principal of Outwood Grange’s 13 primary schools.

He has also been a national leader of education since 2013 and a recipient of a national teaching award.  

Outwood Grange added that Wilson “spearheaded” the trust’s strategy to establish “support hubs, which serve as vital resources not only for students but also for the wider community”.

Oliver was confirmed as Ofsted’s next chief inspector in October. He will move into the job Amanda Spielman has held for the past seven years.

David Earnshaw, Outwood Grange’s chair of the board of trustees, said Wilson “brings an immeasurable amount of experience in leadership, school improvement and community engagement, ensuring that we can continue to move forward at pace”.

The trust has not yet confirmed arrangements for appointing a permanent CEO.

