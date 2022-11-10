Home All news
Politics

One in four DfE staff could join civil service strike

Ofsted employees also vote to walk out as PCS union vows 'major industrial action'

Ofsted employees also vote to walk out as PCS union vows 'major industrial action'

10 Nov 2022, 19:39

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Support for schools could be heavily disrupted in coming months with civil servants from education-related departments set to strike

Around a quarter of staff at the Department for Education and one sixth of Ofsted employees could strike after a vote in favour of “major industrial action” across the civil service.

It means school inspections, academy conversions and support for school leaders could be disrupted in the coming months.

On Thursday, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents junior civil servants, announced the threshold for action had been met in 126 workplaces.

Unless “substantial proposals” are received from government, the union said its National Executive Committee would agree a programme of “sustained action” at its meeting on November 18.

Action “involving all members” in the areas which meet the legal requirements “would be called to have the maximum effect, including coordinated action with other unions”.

Since 2016, unions have had to show 50 per cent turnout and 40 per cent support among voting members for action to be legal. The turnout threshold was met at the DfE and Ofsted, but not at exams regulator Ofqual.

The average vote in favour of strikes over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms was 86.2 per cent – the highest in the union’s history.

Employees in several other organisations that have work with schools – such as the Disclosures and Barring Service – will also take part in the walkouts. DfE bodies the Office for Students and Institute for Apprenticeships also reached the turnout threshold.

It will heap extra pressure on the government at a time when teachers in the National Education Union and NASUWT unions and senior leaders in NAHT are also being balloted for strike action.

It is not yet known when walkouts will take place. The PCS said members taking action would receive “significant financial support” from the union.

Over 1,800 DfE employees could join strike

At the DfE, 911 staff, or 88 per cent of the 1,031 employees who cast a vote in the ballot were in favour of industrial action. The 1,816 PCS members at the department equate to 24 per cent of its total workforce.

Of the 161 Ofsted employees who voted, 88 per cent were in favour. In total, 291 staff members – 16 per cent of the inspectorate’s workforce – were entitled to vote.

It is not known how many PCS members who work at Ofsted are schools inspectors, or how many of those at the DfE work on schools policy and support. Both bodies declined to comment.

Research from the Institute for Government shows average public sector earnings in July were 4 per cent lower in real terms than 15 years ago.

The PCS is calling for a cost of living increase of 10 per cent, holiday entitlement of at least 35 days and London weighting of at least £5,000.

A government spokesperson said: “We regret this decision and remain in regular discussion with unions and staff.

“As the public would expect, we have plans in place to keep essential services running and minimise any potential disruption if strikes do go ahead.”

More from this theme

Politics

Nicky Morgan joins Careers and Enterprise Company as chair

Former education secretary to help lead organisation she set up whilst at the DfE

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
Schools are scrambling to balance the books after teacher and support staff pay rises were announced
Exclusive

‘Voluntary exit’ scheme launched as DfE seeks to lose 10% of staff

Staff without 'skills the department needs for the future' to be offered three weeks’s salary per year of service...

Samantha Booth

Politics

Meet the ministers: DfE confirms briefs (again) of new team

Gibb is back as schools minister while new recruit Coutinho takes on 'children, families and wellbeing' brief

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

School cuts: Ministers’ seats will be £7.4m worse-off next year

But constituencies of DfE politicians will face a smaller average cut than the rest of England, analysis shows

Donna Ferguson

Politics

Grammar schools? My focus is on those who don’t get in, says Keegan

New education secretary also says ‘the answer to every problem is not more money’, claiming standards have ‘gone up...

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
Investigation

Inside the battle to shape the Labour party’s education reforms

The party's latest report has prompted heated debate between so-called 'progressives' and 'traditionalists'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.