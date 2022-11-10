Home All news
Schools

Kent admits it has not run out of school places amid migrant crisis

Kent council leaders said last week there were no Year 7 or 9 school places in some areas of the county due to the "unexpected" arrival of refugee children

Kent council leaders said last week there were no Year 7 or 9 school places in some areas of the county due to the "unexpected" arrival of refugee children

10 Nov 2022, 16:30

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Adults and children at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in Thanet, Kent, last week
Exclusive

Kent council has admitted school places have not run out for entire year groups due to the arrival of migrant children, despite making the claim last week. 

In a letter to home secretary Suella Braverman on November 1, leaders from Kent’s 14 councils said secondary schools in Canterbury and Ashford had no year 7 or 9 places for “local children”. 

They said this was due to the “unexpected” arrival of “refugee children disproportionately placed by the Home Office” in both areas.

As a result, leaders claimed children were “having to travel to other towns to access their education”.

The claims were echoed by Ashford’s Tory MP, Damian Green, who said on Radio 4 it was “completely unacceptable” children were being told there were “no school places in their own town”. 

But a spokesperson for Kent County Council told Schools Week: “Although there is limited capacity, there are spaces in Year 7 and 9 currently in both Canterbury and Ashford.”

Schools Week understands that at no point this year has there been no places in either year group across both areas.

But the spokesperson said many schools were “sometimes operating over their capacity for various reasons”. 

It comes amid heightened scrutiny of the government’s approach to immigration, with the county’s Manston processing centre dangerously overcrowded last month. 

In their letter, Kent leaders said its public services were already “at breaking point”. It raised concerns about the Home Office’s decision to place more asylum-seeking adults in the county at a time when it had 495 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children within its care.

But it is unclear why they referred to refugees, rather than asylum-seeking children, in schools. 

The coordinator of the Schools of Sanctuary network, which helps UK schools to welcome refugee and asylum-seeking children, said the government needed “more effective strategies” to support councils and schools with new arrivals.

But she added it was “incredibly important that institutions are careful about the language they use”. 

“We’re acutely aware that misinformation gives legitimacy to prejudice and division,” said Megan Greenwood. 

Green, the DfE and Home Office were contacted for comment. 

More from this theme

Schools

DfE academy troubleshooter banned from teaching for ‘bullying’ staff

Teaching Regulation Agency panel finds Sarah Gillett 'engineered' redundancy 'in retaliation' for grievance

Samantha Booth

Schools

New Michaela Stevenage school scrapped over lack of ‘basic need’

Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh says opening second school would be 'financially detrimental' to other settings in the area

Samantha Booth

Schools
The CST has called on the government to provide "urgent" intervention as the majority of trusts head towards deficit
Exclusive

Half of academy trusts could be in deficit in two years

Confederation of School Trusts calls for multi-year spending plans after analysis reveals reality of unfunded pay offers and spiralling...

Amy Walker

Schools
A bank holiday to mark King Charles III's coronation in May will coincide with the first day of key stage 2 SATs tests

Extra May bank holiday will clash with first day of SATs tests

Government said May 8 would be 'for families and communities' to celebrate King's coronation, suggesting schools will close

Amy Walker

Schools

Barran: Investment firms ‘lecturing’ government on Oak ‘sticks in throat’

Academies minister says quango will not 'distort' curriculum and is a 'strategic investment' amid Lords questioning

Samantha Booth

Schools

20% rise in cost-cutter savings and 6 more ESFA accounts findings

Government agency also admits it paid £2.1m to the wrong organisation - but managed to get the funds back

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.