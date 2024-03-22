OGAT appoint Lee Wilson as new chief executive

Lee Wilson will step up to become Outwood Grange Academies Trust’s (OGAT) new permanent chief executive – taking over from Sir Martyn Oliver who left for Ofsted.

Wilson was said to be the “stand-out candidate in a very strong field”, and has been doing the job on an interim basis since November.

Previous he was the 35-school trust’s deputy chief executive. He’s been at the trust for 10 years, including overseeing the trust’s 13 primary schools – of which all those inspected are rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

Wilson said it is with “great pleasure and pride that I take on the leadership of our family of schools.

“Outwood Grange Academies Trust is a place where every single person strives to do their very best, every day, to put students first – and I will ensure that I lead by example to further this culture.

“We are about to enter an exciting new chapter for the trust putting not just children, but their families and communities, at the heart of what we do. I am certain that by working collectively, both across the trust and with strong partnerships within and beyond the education sector, that we will have many future achievements to celebrate.”

He’s been a national leader of education since 2013.

David Earnshaw, OGAT’s chair, added Wilson has been “doing an outstanding job steering our Trust on an interim basis, demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities and a deep commitment to our children, mission and values as well as a clear understanding of the needs of children and families in our communities.

“His dedication, experience and vision have been evident throughout his 11 years with the trust and we are confident that he will continue to lead our organisation with the same level of excellence and passion as permanent chief executive. We are all excited by the possibility for the future.”