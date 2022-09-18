Ofsted staff now on His Majesty’s service

Ofsted boss Amanda Spielman has a new title following the Queen’s death, but documents and websites will not be updated until after Monday’s funeral.

The chief inspector will now be known as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, following King Charles’s accession.

Ofsted’s in-house inspectors will also now be known in reports and elsewhere as His Majesty’s Inspectors.

The new titles are already in use internally, but won’t be updated in literature or on government websites until after the official mourning period ends on Monday.

Schools Week revealed last week that Ofsted is pausing publication of reports during the 10-day mourning period, although inspections are going ahead.

“In line with government guidance that public services should continue and schools should remain open … our inspections will carry on,” a spokesperson said.

They said Ofsted would be “understanding of any arrangements or activities schools have planned or are planning during this period, and our inspectors will work flexibly around them”.