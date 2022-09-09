Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted reports paused during Queen mourning, but inspections continue

Senior officials met this morning to discuss operational changes after the death of The Queen

9 Sep 2022, 15:29

Exclusive

Ofsted will pause publishing reports during the mourning of Queen Elizabeth II, but has said inspections will continue.

Senior officials at the inspectorate met this morning. A statement from the inspectorate read: “In line with government guidance that public services should continue and schools should remain open during the period of mourning, our inspections will carry on.”

A spokesperson said they will be “understanding of any arrangements or activities schools have planned or are planning during this period, and our inspectors will work flexibly around them”.

However they will be “pausing the routine publication of inspection reports until the mourning period concludes”.

The schools community has paid tribute to the Queen’s “dedication to public service”. She died aged 96 at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.

A period of national mourning has begun, which will last until the end of the day of the state funeral. Royal mourning will continue seven days after the funeral.

Many events – including music performances and football matches – have been cancelled.

Inspections were suspended during the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. A full programme of routine inspections was not brought back until September last year.

Schools and colleges have been told to remain open following the Queen’s death.

Details of the Queen’s funeral are yet to be confirmed but her son, King Charles III, will decide whether it is designated a bank holiday.

If it is, it’s thought likely that schools would close for the day. Further guidance is expected when a decision is made.

