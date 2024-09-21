DfE worried about board ‘diversity’ over Collins appointment

Department for Education officials expressed concerns about the “diversity” of its non-executive board when appointing Sir Kevan Collins as a director, noting they were “all white men of a similar age already”.

Emails and text messages obtained under the freedom of information act detail how civil servants began preparing for Collins’s appointment on July 2, before Labour won the election.

The appointment, which was made directly rather than through a competitive process, has been questioned by some Conservatives, including former Downing Street adviser Henry Newman.

Direct appointments are allowed as long as they are cleared by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and the rationale is published.

The DfE said Collins’s experience as a former head of the Education Endowment Foundation, director of children’s services and teacher justified his appointment.

Communications obtained by Schools Week shows the proper process was followed, but officials raised concerns about the perception of the direct appointment and the diversity of the board.

Only three of the nine-member panel are women – education secretary Bridget Phillipson, permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood and operations director Jane Cunliffe. The six externally appointed members are all men.

In an email sent on Friday July 5, the day after the general election, an unnamed member of staff set out “some things to note for Q&A”.

These included “lack of diversity in the NED [non-executive director] cohort – they’re all white men of a similar age already, KC does not diversify the cohort. He adds diversity of thought though with his experience.”

It went on: “Everything we’re doing is by the book, but there may be a reaction to Labour directly appointing someone as opposed to running a public competition.”