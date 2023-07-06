Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted chief sounds warning over Labour safeguarding audit plan

Amanda Spielman said plans to separate safeguarding from Ofsted inspections would be 'much more expensive and complicated'

Amanda Spielman said plans to separate safeguarding from Ofsted inspections would be 'much more expensive and complicated'

6 Jul 2023, 13:20

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Amanda Spielman has poured cold water on Labour's safeguarding plans

Ofsted’s chief inspector has poured cold water on Labour plans to introduce a new annual review of safeguarding, saying it would be “much more expensive and complicated”.

Addressing the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Surrey on Thursday, Amanda Spielman said the government would “have to make something four times the size” of Ofsted’s current school inspection operation to roll out the proposals.

In March, Labour outlined plans for yearly school safeguarding reviews at the annual conference of school leaders’ union ASCL.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the safety of children was “too important” to be left to infrequent inspections.

Safeguarding would remain within the remit of Ofsted and the two inspections would “complement one another”.

“You’d actually make safeguarding a bigger thing, relative to everything else,” Spielman added. “It would take a very big commitment of energy.”

Ofsted dealt with Ruth Perry case ‘humanely’

Last month, Ofsted announced changes to the school inspection system following pushback in the wake of the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Spielman in conversation with Schools Week's editor John Dickens today
Spielman in conversation with Schools Weeks editor John Dickens today

It included a commitment to reinspect schools which are graded ‘inadequate’ overall due to ineffective safeguarding faster.

Perry’s family said she took her own life after her school was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted as a result of safeguarding failures at Caversham Primary School. An inquest into her death has yet to be held.

On Thursday, Spielman described the case as “very, very sad” and added that her sympathies “remain with Ruth’s family and colleagues”.

Asked if she would have responded to the situation any differently in hindsight, given criticism from the sector, the Ofsted chief appeared to suggest she would not.

“I’m confident that my team were professional, fair, sensitive and humane,” she said. “There’s a very distressed family, every body has to be very sensitive and careful around that.”

Spielman ‘happy’ with legacy

Spielman will step down as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI) at the end of the year after seven years at the helm.

It is understood her successor will be announced before the end of this month.

Reflecting on her overall tenure in the top job, Spielman said: “Broadly I’m happy with how I’ve approached the job.”

She added that she did “a lot of listening” to the sector before starting and would encourage the next HMCI to do the same.

As in previous interviews, she defended single-word judgments, which have been a source of controversy in recent months.

“Parents do value the simplicity and clarity,” she said.

Asked which single word she’d used to describe her tenure, however, she retorted: “I’m not playing that game”.

More from this theme

Ofsted
An Ofsted report for a primary school has been deemed to not have 'sufficient' evidence
Exclusive

School loses injunction bid to halt publication of ‘unfair’ Ofsted report

Thomas Telford School was downgraded from 'outstanding' after inspectors found suspensions were not recorded properly

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Heather Fearn will leave Ofsted and join Ark in September

Ofsted curriculum lead to take up director post at Ark

Heather Fearn will move to Ark Schools as its director of curriculum and assessment in September after six years...

Amy Walker

Ofsted

Gender row school: Badenoch ‘grandstanding’ over inspection demand

Minister's intervention in gender controversy branded 'unnecessary and unhelpful' by union

Jack Dyson

Ofsted
Exclusive

Spielman’s EBacc inspection claims don’t seem to stand up

Inspectors criticise schools' low EBacc take-up - despite Spielman's claims

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Robin Walker MP

MPs to investigate Ofsted impact on school standards and staff wellbeing

Education committee launches inquiry into school inspection amid 'notable groundswell of criticism'

Freddie Whittaker

Academies, Ofsted
Parent power has pushed back plans to academise Sheffield's last maintained secondary school

Academy order for Sheffield school ‘paused’ as new Ofsted rules announced

Schools seems to be among first to benefit from new Ofsted inspection changes announced earlier today

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *