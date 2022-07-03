Home All news
Ofqual looks for new deputy chief regulator – again

The qualifications regulator is offering up to £120,000, advertising the role for the second time in a year

3 Jul 2022, 17:05

exam grades ofqual

Exams regulator Ofqual is looking for a new deputy chief regulator for the second time in a year.

Julie Swan replaced Michelle Meadows in October last year when she left to join the University of Oxford as associate professor of educational assessment.

But Swan, who joined Ofqual as an associate director when it was set up in 2008, is to become the education and training director at the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Ofqual said in a job advert that the new deputy must have a “commitment to the education system, qualifications and assessment”. The annual salary is up to £120,000.

The appointee would be “accountable for the coherence and long-term development of Ofqual’s policy positions in relation to the regulation of the development and delivery of qualifications”.

Applications close on August 7.


