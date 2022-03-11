Education secretary will say he’s committed to building on the ‘by teachers, for teachers’ approach behind its launch’

Education secretary will say he’s committed to building on the ‘by teachers, for teachers’ approach behind its launch’

Oak National Academy will finally move into public hands this autumn – on condition it remains “fully independent” and is never privatised.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi today confirmed Oak would become an arm’s length body, saying the online school is “one of our greatest achievements”.

But Ed Vainker, chief executive of the Reach Foundation which established Oak, said it agreed to transfer “on the basis it will be fully independent and will always remain free and in public ownership”.

Oak bosses had earlier proposed privatising the organisation and selling it four years later – putting them in line for a £41 million payday. This was swiftly ditched, with plans for it to become a charity also dropped in favour of being nationalised.

In a speech to school leaders at ASCL’s conference in Birmingham today, Zahawi will say he is “committed to building on the ‘by teachers, for teachers’ approach behind its launch”.

Scores of teachers gave their time free to record lessons for Oak at the height of the pandemic. It now has more than 10,000 lessons and 40,000 resources, with pupils taking part in 130 million lessons as of September last year.

Zahawi will say: “We want to share the very best practice so teachers can draw inspiration from evidence-based, carefully sequenced examples.”

Oak partner raises concerns

However, there are some concerns. Tony Staneff, head of external initiatives at the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust, one of Oak’s dozens of partner organisations, said it was “not clear of the rationale for this”.

“It feels a bit hurried. We hope more clarity will be brought. We’ve been told there’ll be meetings with trusts and other partners.”

Government rules say new arm’s length bodies must be a “last resort” and created only when “consideration of all other delivery mechanisms have been exhausted”.

Many trusts and private providers offer lesson resources. Trinity provides lesson materials via linked organisation White Rose Maths. Ark academy trust’s Mathematics Mastery is used by 500 schools.

Zahawi will say collaboration and partnership are “at the heart” of the new body, which will work with a “diverse range of teachers and experts from across the sector”.

But there are also concerns about the influence of government. A top-level agreement and articles of association are expected to outline the body’s relationship with government and long-term strategy.

Both the chief executive and board roles will be subject to public appointment rules.

The DfE says the body will be “fully operational” from autumn, and the first new products available from September 2023.

Around 30 staff are expected to be transferred over from Oak. A final name has not been decided. Oak cost £6.5 million to run last year.

The government has also said it will fund the Education Endowment Foundation beyond 2026, but no further details were provided.