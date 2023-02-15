Oak seeking teachers to create and review new resources

Successful applicants to the paid roles will be employed by yet-to-be-appointed curriculum partners, rather than Oak itself

The Oak National Academy is on the hunt for experienced teachers to create and review its new lesson resources.

Those who take up the paid roles will be employed Oak’s yet-to-be appointed curriculum partners, not the government quango itself.

Ahead of applications opening “later this year”, Oak is seeking “expressions of interest” for two roles – teaching resource creators and teaching resource reviewers.

Resource creators are expected to build “thousands” of new lesson planning and teaching resources.

Reviewers will be then asked to use their subject expertise to quality assure and oversee the creation of the new resources.

Both part and full-time roles will “potentially” be available for both primary and secondary teachers in maths, English, science, history, geography and music.

Teachers will receive training to develop ‘expertise’

Hopefuls need to have at least three years’ experience working in a school, along with a “proven” interest in “developing pedagogical best practice” in their subject and phase.

Successful applicants will receive training to develop “existing expertise” in lesson planning and resource design, Oak said.

Its CEO, Matt Hood, emphasised that teachers would then be able to “take the knowledge back to their schools.

“These new opportunities with our partners mean teachers will continue to make our new lesson resources, sharing the best knowledge of lesson development and planning from across the sector,” he added.

Interested parties are able to register their interest online, but the number of opportunities in each subject is yet to be determined.

This is because partners, not Oak itself, will determine how many teachers are needed and in what subjects and phases.

Oak recently recruited subject expert groups

Also not yet known is how much teachers will be paid for their time, but Oak said pay would be “at the market rate for the level of experience of the teacher”.

The quango is expected to appoint curriculum partners later this term after selecting them in an open procurement process.

Under Oak’s first procurement cycle, new curriculum materials will be acquired for the six subjects at a cost of £8 million.

Last month it launched a drive to recruit experience teachers and subject leads to join its expert groups.

Applications for the voluntary roles, which will advise and give feedback on all aspects of its content, have since closed.

Oak also previously announced a public process to appoint a chair and members of a permanent board to “oversee and scrutinise” its work would also be launched this school term.