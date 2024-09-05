Home All news
Oak National Academy

Meet Aila, Oak Academy’s new AI assistant

Union leader hopes the tool 'gives teachers their Sunday nights back'

Union leader hopes the tool 'gives teachers their Sunday nights back'

5 Sep 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A new AI lesson planner developed by the Oak National Academy and based on its “curriculum principles” will allow teachers to create personalised resources in minutes.

The “AI Lesson Assistant”, called Aila, is the curriculum body’s “first step to unleashing teachers’ creativity”, said Oak’s engineering chief John Roberts. It can be used from today here.

Qualitative research conducted with around 60 teachers found their time saved on lesson planning was around three-and-a-half hours per week, the government quango said.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary at the ASCL school leaders’ union, said the tool would help “give teachers their Sunday nights back”.

While still in a “beta phase”, teachers will be able to follow a step-by-step process to make resources which “match the needs of their class, location or preferred approach”.

They include lesson plans, teacher slides, pupil quizzes and pupil worksheets with practice tasks.

Examples of its use include tailoring a geography lesson to a local landmark, amending reading difficulty according to pupil need and adding extra activities to resources.

Teachers have raised concerns about the accuracy, bias and safety of using AI in the classroom. But Oak said Aila was based on its “curriculum principles”.

It also mostly draws from Oak’s own approved resources, which have been checked by expert teachers for accuracy, and they have helped the tool understand the national curriculum. The tool was built to use Chat GPT4, a large-language model.

Oak has been given £2 million to fund its AI work, on top of the £43 million for its curriculum development.

The project is separate to a £3 million government AI “content store” announced last week. That scheme will help the technology be more reliable to help teachers mark work and also plan lessons.

‘Tested by thousands of teachers’

Roberts, director of product and engineering at Oak National Academy, said it was “our first step to unleashing teachers’ creativity through this technology, with an AI tool designed specifically for and by teachers”.

It has been tested by “thousands” of teachers in the last six months.

Oak will “continually evaluate” the tool to “check the quality and performance of the resources generated”.

The tool currently can’t provide images for resources, but instead suggests where to find them. Oak hopes to make this function possible in the future.

Oak is also developing an application programming interface (API) to allow companies to build off, adapt or integrate any of Oak’s content into their existing AI tools, or create new products.

The curriculum body’s new resources are all published on an open licence.

Latest education roles from

Employer Engagement Executive (T-Levels)

Employer Engagement Executive (T-Levels)

Milton Keynes College

View job
Principal

Principal

Sandymoor Ormiston Academy

View job
Lecturer in Sport Coaching and Physical Education

Lecturer in Sport Coaching and Physical Education

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Pastoral Tutor

Pastoral Tutor

Kingston College

View job
Learning Manager – CreaTECH (Media, Digital and Computing)

Learning Manager – CreaTECH (Media, Digital and Computing)

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Learning Support Assistant

Learning Support Assistant

Ark Elvin Academy

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Preparing the Next Generation: The Dual Skill Set Critical for Future Careers

We believe that all young people can shape their future through technology - they just need the right support...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Oak National Academy

LocatED chief to lead ‘independent’ review of Oak academy

Lara Newman will look at quango's 'efficacy, governance, accountability and efficiency'

Freddie Whittaker

Oak National Academy
Classroom teachers asked to express interest in reviewing and creating Oak content

Oak confirms permanent chief executive

Matt Hood will continue to lead the curriculum body

Samantha Booth

Oak National Academy

Oak CEO hunt surpasses a year

Vacancy for £120k-a-year role remains unfilled 12 months since applications closed

Samantha Booth

Oak National Academy
Classroom teachers asked to express interest in reviewing and creating Oak content

Oak looking at quality standards for external curriculum resources

The government's curriculum quango is exploring 'thresholds' providers would have to meet for it to signpost their resources

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *