A blind application process for its subject expert groups and new permanent board has been launched by Oak National Academy

A blind application process for its subject expert groups and new permanent board has been launched by Oak National Academy

Oak National Academy is seeking experienced teachers and subject leads to join its expert groups, and is also recruiting a new permanent board.

A blind application process was launched today as part of a drive to “put teachers and experts at the heart” of shaping the government’s curriculum quango.

It comes after Oak conducted a survey last month to ask those in the sector for their views on how it could improve.

The decision to turn Oak into a government quango is currently the subject of a legal challenge from curriculum trade bodies, which claim it poses an “existential risk” to the sector’s viability.

Volunteers who join Oak’s initial six subject expert groups (SEGs) will be asked to advise and give feedback on all aspects of its content, including sample lesson resources.

SEGs will cover primary and secondary maths, English, science, history, geography and music – the subjects in Oak’s first procurement cycle.

Under the cycle, new curriculum materials will be acquired for the six subjects at a cost of £8 million.

Current classroom teachers will need to have five or more years experience to apply, including at least three in subject leadership, such as head of department.

Board will ‘oversee and scrutinise’ Oak’s work

Subject experts who are not currently teaching will need three or more years working in an education organisation “closely connected” to schools.

They are also required to be working in a role focused around the SEG subject.

SEGs will attend one meeting per term from March, and will be expected to spend additional time reviewing material and offering expertise on an ad hoc basis.

Applications will close on January 30.

A public process to appoint a chair and members of a new permanent board to “oversee and scrutinise” the quango’s work will also be launched this school term.

Primary and secondary teachers, as well as a curriculum expert, will be among its members.

Matt Hood, Oak’s CEO, said those applying for the SEGs and board could help “shape our work and how we support fellow teachers across the country”.

“Subject expert groups will be instrumental in developing our new resources, with tens of thousands of fellow teachers and millions of pupils benefitting from their work,” he said.

“Oak’s independent board is responsible for overseeing all our work so its vital teachers are at the heart of this.”

Successful candidates for the permanent board will take up their role in autumn and meet virtually four times a year, as well as serve on a subcommittee.

It is understood an advert for the chair position will be published today.

Results from the sector-wide survey carried out at the end of 2022 will be shared by Oak in “the coming months”, it said.