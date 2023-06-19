Oak launches £7m procurement for 8 more subjects

Organisations sought to provide curriculum resources for subjects including computing and religious education

Oak National Academy is inviting organisations to bid for a share of £7 million to create free curriculum materials for eight more subjects.

The government quango is launching its second procurement round today. Winners of the first £8.2 million round, covering six subjects, were announced in March. The new resources are set to be rolled out this autumn.

Oak is now looking for suppliers in modern foreign languages (covering French, Spanish and German), computing, religious education, RSHE, physical education, citizenship, art and design and finally, design and technology.

They all cover primary and secondary, with the exception of citizenship which is secondary only. Resources should be available from autumn 2024.

Oak has also appointed seven subject leads to oversee the work with the new partners (see full list below).

The RSHE resources will follow the government’s new guidance, expected this year after a review was launched, Oak confirmed.

Curriculum partners will once again be sought for primary music and secondary geography, after no supplier met the quality standards in Oak’s first procurement round.

The controversial quango, initially set up during the pandemic, is facing a legal challenge from education technology firms and publishers.

Matt Hood

It also recently u-turned on its pledge to geo-restrict lessons so they would only be accessible in the UK. The new resources will be shared on an open government licence, allowing any school or organisation to use and adapt them, Oak added.

Market engagement webinars for the second round will take place next month, ahead of a formal procurement in the autumn. Oak will also be looking for expert group members later this year.

Matt Hood, Oak’s interim chief executive, said they are “keen to encourage organisation with expertise from across the sector to get involved” in the next round.

“We hope our improved offer in these subjects will act as an adaptable starting point for curriculum and lesson planning, helping reduce workload pressures across our schools.”

Subject experts for round two subjects

Art and design: Emily Gopaul, art teacher and author of Teaching Primary Art and Design

RSHE and citizenship: Geoff Wells, assistant headteacher at Mossley Hollins High School in Greater Manchester

Computing: Stuart Davison, trust lead practitioner of computing at Midland Academies Trust

MFL: Alice Harrison, languages teacher and chair of The National Association of Language Advisers

PE: Hannah Packer, associate assistant principal and head of PE at Fallibroome Academy in Macclesfield

RE: Adam Robertson, former primary teacher and current adviser for school consultants RE Today

Design and technology: Sam Booth, curriculum leader for design, technology and engineering at Bradfield Secondary School