Revealed: Oak names new curriculum partners

But two contracts to create lessons for two subjects not awarded as bids 'did not meet high quality bar'

But two contracts to create lessons for two subjects not awarded as bids 'did not meet high quality bar'

Oak National Academy has revealed its new curriculum partners to create free lessons for the government quango – but two subjects have not been awarded after bids did not meet “the high quality bar”.

Of the 10 awarded lots – covering six subjects – four were won by schools, including Future Academies and the Twyford Church of England Academies Trust.

The other six went to the Mathematics in Education and Industry charity, the University of York’s Department of Education, the Geographical Association and publishing giant Pearson (see full list below).

But contracts to create a curriculum for primary music and secondary geography were not awarded.

The quango said this was “because no bid met the high quality bar”. It is now exploring “next steps to develop these”, such as potentially rolling them into the next procurement cycle.

The original tenders totalled £8.2 million.

Matt Hood

Meanwhile, membership of six subject expert groups to provide “valuable independent feedback” and act as a “sounding board through the development work” has also been revealed.

Membership includes 39 teachers, academics and subject experts (full list below).

Ofsted subject leaders sit on five of the groups. Oak said while they will “input their expertise”, the leaders will not have a formal role in defining or recommending the curriculum.

As revealed by Schools Week, at least seven of the 11 leading academy trusts who helped found the platform during the pandemic did not bid to become curriculum partners for the quango.

But Oak announced today staff from three of those seven trusts will be on the new subject groups. New curriculum partners Future Academies and Fox Federation were also original partners.

Some of the new curriculum partners will also be recruiting teachers to help develop lessons resources, Oak added.

Curriculum sequences and initial resources will be available from autumn 2023. The full curriculum packages for the first six subjects will be developed by September 2024.

Oak will soon being to recruit subject leads for its second procurement cycle. The subjects include modern foreign languages, RE, citizenship/RHSE, computing, art and design, PE, and design and technology.

An organisation specialising in diversity will also be appointed to “deliver breadth and diversity in content, language, texts, media and our teachers”.

Matt Hood, interim chief executive of Oak National Academy, said the new curriculum partners “means teachers will have access to some of the smartest curriculum thinking and resource design on tap, something they have told us they want”.

The government has started recruitment for a permanent chief executive at Oak, paid £120,000.

Oak’s new curriculum partners

English primary: Fox Federation

Fox Federation English secondary: Twyford Church of England Academies Trust

Twyford Church of England Academies Trust Maths primary and secondary: Mathematics in Education and Industry (MEI)

Mathematics in Education and Industry (MEI) Science primary and secondary: Department of Education, University of York

Department of Education, University of York History primary: Pearson Education

Pearson Education History secondary : Future Academies

: Future Academies Geography primary: Geographical Association

Geographical Association Music secondary: Knowledge Schools Trust

Subject expert group members

English:

Dr Elaine Allen OBE – St John Vianneys Catholic Primary School/English Hubs Council

Neil Almond – STEP Academy Trust

Matt Carnaby – Inspiration Trust

Amy Coombe – Athena Learning Trust

Zoe Enser – Ofsted

Bennie Kara – Adhara Education

Ann-Marie Linehan – Buxton School

Andrew Percival – Stanley Road Primary School

Madeleine Roberts – Ark John Keats

Laura Rowlands – Woodlands Community College

Nick Wallace – Ark Curriculum+

Chloe Wardle – Ambition Institute

Maths:

Claire Christie – Ashley Down Primary School

Shannen Doherty – Aquinas Church of England Education Trust

Kathryn Greenhalgh – Chair of the Maths Hub Council

Marc Hayes – Roundhay School

Richard Perring – The Association of Teachers of Mathematics

Naveen Rizvi – Astrea Academies Trust

Jemma Sherwood – Ormiston Academies Trust / The Mathematical Association

Hannah Stoten – Ofsted

Helen Temple – Park Community School / Straightforward Maths

Jay Timotheus – Co-op Academies Trust

Steve Wren – Ofsted

Science:

Jamie Conyard – Inspiration Trust

Marianne Cutler – The Association for Science Education

Heena Dave – Teacher Development Trust

Euan Douglas – Saint George Catholic College

Naomi Hiscock – Primary Science Education Consultancy

Prof. Sylvia Knight – The Royal Meteorological Society

Richard Lewis – Redgate Primary, Formby

Lauren McLeod – Royal Society of Biology

Kirsty Simkin – Reach Academy, Feltham

Helen Skelton – Beaumont School, St Albans

Charles Tracy – Institute of Physics

Dr. Nicola Treby – University of Roehampton

Henry Ward – d’Overbroeck’s, Oxford

History:

Ben Arscott – Inspiration Trust

John Blake – Office for Students

David Burton – Nonsuch High School for Girls

Matthew Flynn – Ryders Hayes School

Manjit Harvey-More – Prince Albert High School

Jon Hutchinson – Reach Foundation

Tim Jenner – Ofsted

Meghan Tipping – Heritage and Education Professional

Josh Vallance – Oasis Academy Shirley Park

Bobbie Young – Harris Federation

Geography:

Tiffeny Ashton – St Columb Minor Academy

Tom Brassington – St Modwens, Burton

Michael Chiles – Kings Leadership Academy

Mark Enser – Ofsted

Iain Freeland – Oasis Community Learning

Kate Fritter – Ark Curriculum+

Grace Healy – David Ross Education Trust

David Preece – Teach First

Jessica Rennie – Stanley Road Primary School, Oldham

Music: