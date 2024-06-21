Home All news
Teacher training

NPQs: Trusts reveal viability fears after courses slashed

Leaders fear cash-strapped schools which miss out on free NPQs will be unable to afford the training

Leaders fear cash-strapped schools which miss out on free NPQs will be unable to afford the training

21 Jun 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Massive cuts to the number of free national professional qualifications (NPQs) places have sparked viability concerns, with one trust considering teaming up with other providers to ensure that slimmed-down courses can go ahead.

The government has also been warned that it risks creating teaching “cold spots” in England’s poorest regions, as some of those delivering the programmes have seen fully funded spaces slashed by up to 75 per cent. 

Leaders are concerned that cash-strapped schools which miss out on free NPQs will be unable to afford to pay for the training.

Schools Week revealed this year that the government was scaling back its free NPQ programme. The government was tight-lipped about how many places it would provide, but Schools Week understood they were capped at just 10,000.

This year, it is thought that nearly 40,000 NPQs were funded by the government.

‘Risk of undermining infrastructure’

Allocations have now been shared with providers and trusts, causing alarm about the severity of the drop. Some have expressed concerns that cohorts will be too small to run viable courses.

Speaking at a Schools Week webinar this week, Academies Enterprise Trust boss Rebecca Boomer-Clark said: “We have just established a potentially dynamic, successful delivery infrastructure [for NPQs] at scale across the whole country.

“And we are risking undermining that for what’s a relatively small amount of funding.”

Exceed Academies Trust chief executive Duncan Jacques has 91 funded NPQs next year, a fraction of the “close to 400” he got this year. He has already received “114 expressions of interest”.

He said: “If we only have five people on a cohort, then that’s not viable to run, but there’s an opportunity to partner with other teaching hubs locally to deliver a cohort across the piece.

“We will do whatever we can … but it might mean further travelling [for them] if we have to link with others to get those delivered.”

He said many schools will not pay for courses, which range from around £800 to up to £4,000.

For the past three years, all schools have been able to enrol staff for free under a £184 million Covid recovery package. From the autumn, only teachers and leaders in the top half of schools with the most youngsters on pupil premium will be eligible.

SENDCO NPQ in demand

There are normally two cohorts a year, but ministers have so far only announced funding for the autumn.

The Department for Education works with eight organisations to provide NPQs. They team up with trusts and teaching school hubs to put on the courses.

One large MAT which offered around 250 free NPQs last September has seen its allocation reduced to less than 100. Another has been offered about 200 fewer places, a cut of almost two-thirds on last year.

Both AET and Ormiston Academies Trust said allocations were lower than expected. Tom Rees, Ormiston CEO, said it was “disappointing we now won’t be able to offer this development opportunity to so many of our colleagues who are keen to progress and improve”.

The Leigh Trust, which runs Thames Gateway Teaching School Hub, said it has received funding for just four executive school leader NPQs across the 180 schools it serves. 

Simon Beamish, the trust’s CEO, said this was “not particularly viable”, adding: “The bigger problem for the sector is an inability to afford to train staff on these high quality programmes which staff really enjoy.”

While the number of funded courses has dropped, it is understood that the new NPQ for SENDCOs – which is mandatory – is in high demand, leaving fewer free places for other courses.

The SENDCO qualification, along with the NPQ for heads and leading primary maths, will be free to all schools.

Schools Week knows one provider that has received more than 2,000 expressions of interest for the course – with official applications not yet open.

‘Cold spots risk’

Hilary Spencer, chief executive of Ambition, said she does not “want to see cold spots of high-quality professional development re-emerging”.

Hilary Spencer
Hilary Spencer

She added: “Teaching school hubs and trusts have worked so hard to build the infrastructure to deliver NPQs in all corners of England. All schools benefit from [them]… in particular those schools serving the most disadvantaged communities.”

Boomer-Clark said it was “important we do not undermine our capacity to deliver professional training and development at scale at exactly the point when we need to be seen to be investing in teaching as a profession”.

Rees hopes the “decision will be reviewed after the election… It’s vital, now more than ever, that there is an increase in teacher professional development, not a reduction.”

Labour has pledged around £210 million to give teachers a CPD entitlement, but there are few details on how this could work.

A spokesperson for Teach First, another lead provider, said: “It’s crucial we get a substantial longer-term commitment from the next government to secure this vital leadership training.

 “Cuts to leadership development ultimately harm teacher retention and student outcomes.”

Latest education roles from

Trustee

Trustee

Satis Education

View job
Esports Teacher

Esports Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Trustee – Property Management or Sustainability

Trustee – Property Management or Sustainability

Satis Education

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Teacher training
Exclusive

School teacher trainers reveal ITTECF mentor workload doubts

ITT providers lack confidence government will achieve key targets through its new teacher training framework, survey suggests

Lucas Cumiskey

Teacher training
Exclusive

DfE ends funding for teaching school hubs sector body

Officials praise Teaching Schools Hub Council for 'careful stewardship' of hubs network as cash pulled

Samantha Booth

Teacher training
teacher training

Schools promised ‘financial incentives’ to pilot new teacher apprenticeship

Government also reveals 8 trainers that will trial the new scheme from September 2025

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher training

‘Missed opportunity’ as teaching hubs lose CPD role

Teaching hubs will no longer provide continuous professional development next year

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *