Home All news
Election 2024

We’ll give Labour time to reach right decision on pay, unions say

September pay deal is first major decision facing Bridget Phillipson following expected Labour win

September pay deal is first major decision facing Bridget Phillipson following expected Labour win

20 Jun 2024, 22:45

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Bridget Phillipson
Exclusive

Unions have signalled that they would give an incoming Labour government time to find its feet before expecting a decision on teacher pay for September.

With Sir Keir Starmer’s party odds-on to win the July 4 election, teacher pay will be one of the first big decisions facing Bridget Phillipson, who is likely to become the education secretary.

The Conservative government received the recommendations of the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) in May, but kicked any decision into the long grass when the election was called.

Unions have criticised education secretary Gillian Keegan for delaying a decision.

Pepe Di’Iasio, who leads the ASCL leaders’ union, said: “While we want to see a timely decision over teacher pay – because schools need to be able to budget for September – the first priority is that it is the right decision.”

That means a pay award “which addresses recruitment and retention, recognises that teachers need and deserve better remuneration after years of real-terms cuts, and is backed up with enough funding for schools to be able to afford the costs involved”.

“If the incoming government does not feel that it is going to be able to do this by the end of the summer term, then we’re very open to having that discussion,” Di’Iasio said.

‘A spirit of dialogue and cooperation’

Although inflation has recently fallen to 2 per cent, it stood at around 4 per cent when the STRB made its deliberations in the spring.

Department for Education analysis suggests that schools would be able to afford a rise of 2 per cent from their own budgets, although many leaders would say they cannot afford this.

Di’Iasio, who took the reins from Geoff Barton in April, said his union wanted to see a “spirit of dialogue and cooperation, and it will be incumbent on us to work in an equally positive way”.

“The teacher pay award will be the first big opportunity for this new relationship and it will set the tone for what follows.”

Paul Whiteman, of the NAHT, said he would expect a returning Tory administration to reach a decision quickly, given it had “already considered these points”.

But “any new administration is going to need some time, understandably, to consider what it is, and how any pay rise would be funded.

“And we would absolutely accept that they are given the right amount of time to do that, so the right decisions are made.”

However, he said a response was still needed “as soon as possible”. Any decision after September, for example, could involve back-dating pay and would further delay detailed budgeting.

Conservatives ‘deliberately delayed’ STRB

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, said the current government “deliberately delayed the STRB process again this year, anticipating they might not be in position to have to deal with the outcomes”.

Dr Patrick Roach
Dr Patrick Roach

He added: “We want to see a new government that is willing to engage seriously on a range of matters of immediate concern to the profession, including the pay award for September. They will need to be afforded the opportunity to do so.”

The new government is likely to face the most pressure from the National Education Union, whose members voted at Easter to wait to hear the teachers’ pay offer for September before moving to a formal strikes ballot.

An amended motion passed at the union’s annual conference in Bournemouth instructed its executive to “intensify campaigning and mobilising our members prior to the government’s pay offer and funding settlement for 2024-25”.

The union should then “present the pay and funding offer to members in a snap poll, and if rejected with a convincing turnout, move to a formal ballot”.

Daniel Kebede, the NEU’s leader, said the incoming government “needs to deal with the issue of teacher pay immediately.

“The STRB process should have been concluded this spring. While this abdication of duty is down to Gillian Keegan, it does not mitigate against the fact that schools need to plan their budgets for the forthcoming academic year with the utmost urgency.”

Labour was approached for comment.

Latest education roles from

Trustee

Trustee

Satis Education

View job
Esports Teacher

Esports Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Trustee – Property Management or Sustainability

Trustee – Property Management or Sustainability

Satis Education

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024

SEND: EPI criticises ‘lack of urgency’ on ‘most pressing’ issue

Think tank calls for funding review and for budgets to be 'grounded in the level of need'

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024
The Education Committee has heard from a panel of experts on how to solve specialist teacher shortages

Labour £450m pledge could net 7,000 teachers – but not all new

Analysis finds combination of higher pay and bursaries and new early-career payments could help bridge supply gap - but...

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Lib Dems bursary pledge ‘inefficient’ use of ‘scarce resources’

Party has pledged to fund teacher training 'properly so that all trainee posts in school are paid'

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Video: School leaders and policy experts react to party manifestos

Schools Week convened a panel of experts from across the sector to respond to parties' pledges

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *