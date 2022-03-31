DfE unveils dozens of new behaviour hub schools and trusts

The DfE said almost 700 schools will receive help with behaviour from selected schools and trusts by 2024

The Department for Education has appointed 28 more schools and eight multi-academy trusts to its behaviour hubs programme.

The £10 million scheme, led by government behaviour tsar Tom Bennett, involves schools and trusts helping their peers “diagnose issues and implement new behaviour approaches”.

The DfE said almost 700 schools will receive support between 2021 and 2024, including training by expert advisers and access to networking events and open days.

The newly appointed trusts and schools all demonstrate “exceptional behaviour culture”, the DfE said.

Schools minister Robin Walker said they had a “wealth of experience and expertise”, adding: “Helping schools to create calm, orderly, safe and supportive environments is key to levelling up education for children and young people.”

New MAT hubs

Aquila Diocese of Canterbury Academies Trust and St Mary of Charity CofE (Aided) Primary School, Kent

Cabot Learning Federation and Begbrook Primary Academy, Bristol

Chiltern Learning Trust and Challney High School for Boys, Luton

City of London Academies Trust and City of London Academy Shoreditch Park, London

Flying High Trust and Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School, Nottinghamshire

Great Schools Trust and King’s Leadership Academy Warrington, Cheshire

Leo Academy Trust and Manor Park Primary Academy, Sutton

The Sea View Trust and Tor View School, Lancashire

New primary hubs

Alston Primary School, Leigh Trust, Birmingham

The Beacon Church of England Primary School, Liverpool Diocesan Schools Trust, Liverpool

Beaumont Primary Academy, South Pennine Academies, Huddersfield

Broadclyst Community Primary School, Cornerstone Academy Trust, Exeter

Dunstall Hill Primary School, Perry Hall Multi-Academy Trust, Wolverhampton

Hardingstone Academy, East Midlands Academy Trust, Northampton

Ince CE Primary & Nursery School, Wigan

Marine Academy Primary, The Ted Wragg Multi Academy Trust, Plymouth

Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School, Huddersfield

Tennyson Road Primary School, Tennyson Learning Community, Luton

Wansbeck Primary School, The Hull Collaborative Academy Trust, Hull

New secondary hubs