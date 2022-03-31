Home All news
DfE unveils dozens of new behaviour hub schools and trusts

The DfE said almost 700 schools will receive help with behaviour from selected schools and trusts by 2024

The DfE said almost 700 schools will receive help with behaviour from selected schools and trusts by 2024

31 Mar 2022, 18:19

The Department for Education has appointed 28 more schools and eight multi-academy trusts to its behaviour hubs programme.

The £10 million scheme, led by government behaviour tsar Tom Bennett, involves schools and trusts helping their peers “diagnose issues and implement new behaviour approaches”.

The DfE said almost 700 schools will receive support between 2021 and 2024, including training by expert advisers and access to networking events and open days.

The newly appointed trusts and schools all demonstrate “exceptional behaviour culture”, the DfE said.

Schools minister Robin Walker said they had a “wealth of experience and expertise”, adding: “Helping schools to create calm, orderly, safe and supportive environments is key to levelling up education for children and young people.”

New MAT hubs

  • Aquila Diocese of Canterbury Academies Trust and St Mary of Charity CofE (Aided) Primary School, Kent
  • Cabot Learning Federation and Begbrook Primary Academy, Bristol
  • Chiltern Learning Trust and Challney High School for Boys, Luton
  • City of London Academies Trust and City of London Academy Shoreditch Park, London
  • Flying High Trust and Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School, Nottinghamshire
  • Great Schools Trust and King’s Leadership Academy Warrington, Cheshire
  • Leo Academy Trust and Manor Park Primary Academy, Sutton
  • The Sea View Trust and Tor View School, Lancashire

New primary hubs

  • Alston Primary School, Leigh Trust, Birmingham
  • The Beacon Church of England Primary School, Liverpool Diocesan Schools Trust, Liverpool
  • Beaumont Primary Academy, South Pennine Academies, Huddersfield
  • Broadclyst Community Primary School, Cornerstone Academy Trust, Exeter
  • Dunstall Hill Primary School, Perry Hall Multi-Academy Trust, Wolverhampton
  • Hardingstone Academy, East Midlands Academy Trust, Northampton
  • Ince CE Primary & Nursery School, Wigan
  • Marine Academy Primary, The Ted Wragg Multi Academy Trust, Plymouth
  • Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School, Huddersfield
  • Tennyson Road Primary School, Tennyson Learning Community, Luton
  • Wansbeck Primary School, The Hull Collaborative Academy Trust, Hull

New secondary hubs

  • Allerton High School, Leeds
  • Cromer Academy, Inspiration Trust, Norfolk
  • The Duston School, The Duston Education Trust, Northampton (all-through school)
  • The Market Bosworth School, Nuneaton
  • Moor End Academy, South Pennine Academies, Huddersfield
  • Pudsey Grammar School, 21st Century Learning Partnership, Leeds
  • St James School, Ted Wragg Multi-Academy Trust, Exeter
  • St Patrick’s RC High School, Salford
  • Wingfield Academy, New Collaborative Learning Trust, Rotherham
  • Worthing High School, South Downs Education Trust, West Sussex

