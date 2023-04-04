Motion calls for further strikes in the summer term and a fresh vote allowing action until Christmas

National Education Union members have voted in favour of a fresh ballot for strike action, which would give it a mandate for action up until Christmas.

A successful motion at the union’s annual conference in Harrogate also calls for three further days of strike action in late June to early July.

The NEU’s previous ballot, which closed in January, is valid until July this year.

Teacher members of the union have already taken six days of action, and are due to walk out again on April 27 and May 2.

During a 50-minute debate that focused on potential disruption during the exam period, an amendment proposing further strikes in late May and mid-June was defeated.

But they supported strike action in late June and early July – after exams.

It comes after the union voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s recent pay offer.

Kevin Courtney, the NEU’s joint general secretary, said: “As this education secretary appears not to care about the run-down and demoralised education system, the NEU will be stepping up our campaign for fair pay for teachers.

“In the run up to local elections this May and an expected general election next year the NEU will be calling on candidates and elected politicians to stand up for education in their local communities.

“If the government does not resolve the current pay dispute the NEU will reballot members for a renewed mandate for further industrial action in the next academic year.”

