Home All news
Teacher strikes

NEU votes to re-ballot for strike action

Motion calls for further strikes in the summer term and a fresh vote allowing action until Christmas

Motion calls for further strikes in the summer term and a fresh vote allowing action until Christmas

4 Apr 2023, 10:38

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

National Education Union members have voted in favour of a fresh ballot for strike action, which would give it a mandate for action up until Christmas.

A successful motion at the union’s annual conference in Harrogate also calls for three further days of strike action in late June to early July.

The NEU’s previous ballot, which closed in January, is valid until July this year.

Teacher members of the union have already taken six days of action, and are due to walk out again on April 27 and May 2.

During a 50-minute debate that focused on potential disruption during the exam period, an amendment proposing further strikes in late May and mid-June was defeated.

But they supported strike action in late June and early July – after exams.

It comes after the union voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s recent pay offer.

Kevin Courtney, the NEU’s joint general secretary, said: “As this education secretary appears not to care about the run-down and demoralised education system, the NEU will be stepping up our campaign for fair pay for teachers.

“In the run up to local elections this May and an expected general election next year the NEU will be calling on candidates and elected politicians to stand up for education in their local communities.

“If the government does not resolve the current pay dispute the NEU will reballot members for a renewed mandate for further industrial action in the next academic year.”

More to follow.

More from this theme

Teacher strikes

ASCL members reject pay offer by 87%

Union achieves 56 per cent turnout in consultative ballot of members

Freddie Whittaker

NEU Conference, Teacher strikes
NEU members vote to reject pay offer

NEU members vote to reject DfE pay offer

Further strikes planned from later this month, and conference to vote on additional action and a re-ballot of members

Amy Walker

Teacher strikes

‘We’ll be forced into the red’ – heads react to ‘derisory’ pay offer

'This announcement will take broken budgets – and decimate them'

Donna Ferguson

Teacher strikes
Education secretary Gillian Keegan unveiled the government's final pay offer to teaching unions earlier this week

Keegan’s ‘final’ pay offer: What schools need to know

Union members are now voting on the offer, which leaders have described as 'inadequate'

Amy Walker

Teacher strikes
Paul Whiteman

NAHT: Industrial action ‘will be necessary’ if members reject offer

Leaders' union chief says government's pay offer is 'inadequate' and lacks 'sufficient funding'

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Teacher strikes: Unions receive pay offer as DfE talks conclude

Pay offer includes £1k one-off payment for this year and 4.3% rise for most teachers in 2023-24, but union...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *