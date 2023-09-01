NASUWT members to limit working time in industrial action

Action later this month includes refusing to do extra-curricular activities, lunch duties and weekend work in dispute over workload

The NASUWT teachers’ union has instructed members to limit their working time as part of industrial action starting from September 18.

Industrial action includes only attending one hour-long meeting a week outside of pupil session times and refusing to be directed to undertake extracurricular activities and midday supervision.

Members will also not do work-related tasks in their lunch breaks, on weekends or bank holidays and will refuse to cover some absences and not cooperate in mock inspections (see full list below).

The union, which represents 280,000 teachers in the UK, previously voted in favour of the government’s 6.5 per cent teacher pay deal but had previously warned industrial action would go ahead over workload.

Today, NASUWT national action committee is instructing members in eligible schools to “limit their working time” from mid-September onwards.

Writing for Schools Week, the union’s general secretary Patrick Roach, said the action is designed to “help bring downward pressure on workload and working hours”.

He said the action “will not disrupt pupils’ education – instead, it is focused on the bureaucracy and non-teaching tasks which we know are doing so much to increase workloads, contributing to teacher stress and burnout, and distracting teachers from being able to focus on teaching and learning. Our members will still teach and prepare for lessons”.

The National Education Union and school leaders’ union NAHT called of strikes after members accepted the pay deal, while ASCL halted their strike ballot.

NASUWT’s action short of strike: