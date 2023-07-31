Home All news
Teacher strikes

NASUWT accepts pay deal, but industrial action still going ahead

The teachers' union said more needs to be done to tackle 'excessive workload and working hours'

The teachers' union said more needs to be done to tackle 'excessive workload and working hours'

31 Jul 2023, 16:44

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
industrial action NASUWT pay

Members in the NASUWT union have voted to accept the government’s 6.5 per cent teacher pay deal – but planned industrial action from September will still go ahead.

NASUWT members had already voted in favour of industrial action over pay, workload and working time.

The union said 77.6 per cent of over 18,000 members who responded to a survey on the government’s pay offer were willing to accept the deal.

But just 18.4 per cent said the government’s workload and working hours commitments were sufficient.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the union would be taking action “up to and including industrial action” to tackle excessive workload.

NASUWT has written to education secretary Gillian Keegan calling for “more to address our members’ demands for pay restoration and immediate action to tackle excessive workload and long working hours”.

Roach

Roach added: “Teachers and headteachers are already working excessive hours in breach of the statutory Working Time Regulations. This simply cannot be allowed to continue. A statutory working time limit would help keep more teachers and headteachers in the job.

“In schools across the country, the NASUWT will be taking action, up to and including industrial action, to tackle excessive workload and working hours and to protect the health, safety and welfare of our members at work.”

The industrial action is expected to include action short of strikes during the autumn, as previously announced. Strike action hasn’t been ruled out, but no decision has yet been taken.

The pay deal outcome comes follows National Education Union (NEU) and NAHT school leaders’ union members voting the same way today.

This is a breaking news story.

More from this theme

Teacher strikes
Breaking

NAHT members also vote to accept teacher pay deal

Union had secured mandate to strike, but said that is no longer necessary

Samantha Booth

Teacher strikes
NEU members vote to reject pay offer

NEU members vote to accept 6.5% teacher pay deal

Union says further strikes 'will not now go ahead in the autumn term'

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes
Geoff Barton

ASCL halts strike ballot as members accept 6.5% pay deal

In a consultation with leaders in the union, 87% voted in favour of accepting the offer

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Use of agency workers to cover strikes quashed in High Court

Government's approach found to be 'so unfair as to be unlawful and, indeed, irrational'

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes
Dr Patrick Roach

NASUWT members vote for industrial action

'Continuous action' short of strikes from September, with potential for co-ordinated industrial action with other unions in Autumn

Samantha Booth

Teacher strikes
Girls and boys playing football at school

Teacher strikes: School trips and transition days face disruption

One leader said new strike days will 'rob children of special memories' as survey reveals scale of potential disruption

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *