NASUWT accepts pay deal, but industrial action still going ahead

The teachers' union said more needs to be done to tackle 'excessive workload and working hours'

Members in the NASUWT union have voted to accept the government’s 6.5 per cent teacher pay deal – but planned industrial action from September will still go ahead.

NASUWT members had already voted in favour of industrial action over pay, workload and working time.

The union said 77.6 per cent of over 18,000 members who responded to a survey on the government’s pay offer were willing to accept the deal.

But just 18.4 per cent said the government’s workload and working hours commitments were sufficient.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the union would be taking action “up to and including industrial action” to tackle excessive workload.

NASUWT has written to education secretary Gillian Keegan calling for “more to address our members’ demands for pay restoration and immediate action to tackle excessive workload and long working hours”.

Roach added: “Teachers and headteachers are already working excessive hours in breach of the statutory Working Time Regulations. This simply cannot be allowed to continue. A statutory working time limit would help keep more teachers and headteachers in the job.

“In schools across the country, the NASUWT will be taking action, up to and including industrial action, to tackle excessive workload and working hours and to protect the health, safety and welfare of our members at work.”

The industrial action is expected to include action short of strikes during the autumn, as previously announced. Strike action hasn’t been ruled out, but no decision has yet been taken.

The pay deal outcome comes follows National Education Union (NEU) and NAHT school leaders’ union members voting the same way today.

