Teacher strikes

NAHT members also vote to accept teacher pay deal

Union had secured mandate to strike, but said that is no longer necessary

31 Jul 2023, 16:46

Headteachers in the NAHT leaders’ union have voted to accept the government’s teacher pay deal.

It follows members of the National Education Union (NEU) voting the same way – marking a major step towards ending strike action.

The NAHT union said 85 per cent of respondents were in favour of a 6.5 per cent rise for all teachers and leaders.

The union also secured a six month mandate for strike action, after formally balloting members since May.

NAHT said 82 per cent of members voted for strike action, with a turnout of 54 per cent.

But Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said the “prospect of co-ordinated strike action next term is no longer necessary”. They will continue to negotiate with government on teacher workload and wellbeing.

He added: “Our ballot results today clearly show the strength of feeling within the education profession that action is urgently needed. School leaders are reasonable people, and striking is very much a last resort, but our members have felt compelled to vote for action by a government that simply wasn’t listening.

“Fortunately, the actions of our members and the members of other education unions have forced the government to finally hear the profession’s concerns, and to make an offer that our members can live with.”

The heads’ union’s previous industrial action ballot did not meet the legal turnout threshold required.

The NEU has also secured a fresh strike mandate after a member vote. But the outcome of its pay consultation meant further strikes “will not now go ahead in the autumn term”.

The other leaders’ union ASCL ended its own strike ballot after its own members voted to back the deal earlier this month.

