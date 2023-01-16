Home All news
Politics

NAHT strike ballot does not meet legal threshold

Leaders' union considers re-balloting members after majority of those voting support action, but turnout falls short

Leaders' union considers re-balloting members after majority of those voting support action, but turnout falls short

16 Jan 2023, 17:10

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Paul Whiteman
Breaking

A ballot of school headteachers and senior leaders in the NAHT union has failed to meet the legal turnout threshold for strike action.

Overall 64 per cent of those who voted in the ballot in England supported strikes, while 87 per cent voted in favour of action short of a strike.

However, turnout was just 42 per cent, below the 50 per cent threshold needed to make industrial action legal.

It was the first time NAHT members in England had been balloted for national industrial action over pay in the union’s 125-year history.

The union said it was considering re-running the ballot due to postal disruption, and that it remained in dispute with the government over its pay deal, worth just 5 per cent to most teachers and leaders this year.

Paul Whiteman, the NAHT’s general secretary, said it was “incredibly frustrating that anti-trade union and anti-democratic legislation compelled us to conduct the ballot by post during a period in which the management of the Royal Mail refused to take action to ameliorate the disruption to the postal service”.

Union considers re-running ballot

He said there had been “a very strong appetite for action from those we have heard from, with a higher percentage voting ‘yes’ to both strike and action short of strike than in our consultative online ballot”.

“It is clear our members’ resolve to stand up for themselves and for education has only hardened.”

He said if members felt they had not had the chance to be heard during the ballot, “it may be that we have no option but to start again”.

“I warn the government that they are on notice. 10,000 thousand school leaders have made it clear that they are at breaking point with the way things are. That is something that must be listened to. We remain formally in dispute with the government.”

It comes after teaching union NASUWT announced it plans to re-ballot its members, after its ballot also fell short of the turnout.

More from this theme

Politics
Breaking

NEU: Teachers in England schools vote to strike

Union announces seven days of teacher strike action in February and March

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

It’s Kebede vs Sweeney in NEU general secretary election

Former president faces union's deputy general secretary in election to replace Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

DfE and Ofsted staff to hold one-day strike

It follows votes in favour of industrial action over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms last year

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
Exclusive

More than 500 staff apply for DfE ‘voluntary exit’ scheme

Staff 'who don't have the skills' needed for the future offered pay-outs to leave by May

Samantha Booth

Politics

DfE plans £6.5m upgrade of Sheffield office

Department says work will 'modernise and refresh the office, increase capacity, and address building condition'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

DfE schools director general to retire

After 37 years in the civil service, McCully will retire in March to spend more time with his family

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *