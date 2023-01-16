NASUWT union to ballot teachers again in pay dispute

Union tells ministers they are still in dispute over teachers' pay despite failing to meet strike threshold last week

The NASUWT teaching union has announced plans to ballot members again after failing to meet the turnout threshold for strike action last week.

The trade union’s turnout was just 42 per cent nationally, below the threshold of 50 per centre required by law.

Of those that did vote, around nine in 10 supported strikes and action short of a strike.

Today, the union’s general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said they will announce plans shortly “for further balloting of members”.

The union said more details would be available in the coming days.

It has also written to ministers to confirm “we remain in dispute over teachers’ pay”.

““The UK has some of the most draconian laws on workers’ rights anywhere, including the imposition of arbitrary industrial action ballot threshold requirements and prohibition on unions balloting members online.

“The NASUWT will be campaigning vigorously to ensure the repeal of all anti-trade union laws.

“But, no anti-trade union laws are going to stop us from doing whatever it takes to secure a better deal for our members, including by announcing plans shortly for further balloting of members.”