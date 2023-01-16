Home All news
Schools

NASUWT union to ballot teachers again in pay dispute

Union tells ministers they are still in dispute over teachers' pay despite failing to meet strike threshold last week

Union tells ministers they are still in dispute over teachers' pay despite failing to meet strike threshold last week

16 Jan 2023, 16:50

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
industrial action NASUWT pay
Breaking

The NASUWT teaching union has announced plans to ballot members again after failing to meet the turnout threshold for strike action last week.

The trade union’s turnout was just 42 per cent nationally, below the threshold of 50 per centre required by law.

Of those that did vote, around nine in 10 supported strikes and action short of a strike.

Today, the union’s general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said they will announce plans shortly “for further balloting of members”.

The union said more details would be available in the coming days.

It has also written to ministers to confirm “we remain in dispute over teachers’ pay”.

““The UK has some of the most draconian laws on workers’ rights anywhere, including the imposition of arbitrary industrial action ballot threshold requirements and prohibition on unions balloting members online.

“The NASUWT will be campaigning vigorously to ensure the repeal of all anti-trade union laws.

“But, no anti-trade union laws are going to stop us from doing whatever it takes to secure a better deal for our members, including by announcing plans shortly for further balloting of members.”

More from this theme

Schools
Teacher vacancies grew by two thirds in 2022 on the last pre-Covid year, TeachVac data shows
Exclusive

School vacancies up two-thirds on pre-pandemic 2019, data suggests

Figures shared with Schools Week show schools advertised more than 100,000 roles last year

Amy Walker

Schools

Impact of £57m grant to boost maths take-up criticised

86 per cent of funding has gone to schools and just 14 per cent to colleges

Jason Noble

Schools
Investigation

Teaching hopefuls asked for details of ‘any website you’re named on’

Safeguarding guidance states schools 'should consider carrying out an online search' on shortlisted candidates

Samantha Booth

Schools
Investigation

Special schools bear brunt of recruitment crisis

One school has nearly two in five teaching posts staffed by agency staff or teaching assistants

Amy Walker

Schools

NASUWT teacher strike ballot fails to meet turnout threshold

Nine in 10 voted in favour of strikes, but turnout was 42%, below the legal requirement

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Exclusive

In short supply: Cover costs soar as teacher shortages and illness bite

Investigation: Schools sound the alarm as finances hit by education's shrinking workforce

Tom Belger

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *