NEU: Teachers in England schools vote to strike

Union announces seven days of teacher strike action in February and March

16 Jan 2023, 17:03

Breaking

Teacher members of the National Education Union working in England’s schools have voted in favour of strike action, with seven days of industrial action now planned in February and March.

Overall, 90.44 per cent of voting members said they supported strike action over pay, with turnout of 53.27 per cent.

It means a requirement for public sector unions to reach a 50 per cent turnout threshold and support from at least 40 per cent of eligible members has been met.

However, the turnout threshold was not met in a separate ballot of support staff members of the NEU. Turnout in that ballot was 46.46 per cent, with 84.13 per cent of those voting in favour.

Strike action planned in February and March

The union has said seven days of teacher strike action will take place in February and March, though “any individual school will only be affected by four of them”.

The first will be on will be on Wednesday February 1, affecting 23,400 schools in England and Wales, the union said.

Teacher members in sixth form colleges in England, who were successfully balloted and took a day of strike action last year, will also take action on these days.

Joint general secretaries Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said it “continues to be the aspiration of the NEU and its membership that this dispute can be resolved without recourse to strike action”.

“We regret having to take strike action, and are willing to enter into negotiations at any time, any place, but this situation cannot go on.”

The full list of proposed strike days

February 1: all eligible members in England and Wales

February 14: all eligible members in Wales

February 28: all eligible members in the following English regions: Northern, North West, Yorkshire & The Humber

March 1: all eligible members in the following English regions: East Midlands, West Midlands, Eastern

March 2: all eligible members in the following English regions: London, South East, South West

March 15: all eligible members in England and Wales

March 16: all eligible members in England and Wales

