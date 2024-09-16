This week's movers include someone who contributed to a No 1 hit, a Harry Potter film extra and a terrifying 26-hour taxi ride through the Andes survivor

This week’s movers and shakers include a leader who once moonlighted on a number one music hit, a trust CEO who has starred in a Harry Potter movie and a boss who learnt leadership at McDonald’s.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line

Neil Miley

Chief executive officer, Mercia Learning Trust

Start date: September

Former job: Deputy CEO, Dixons Academies Trust

Interesting fact: Neil began his career as a teenager working part-time in Boots on the photo developing counter. After moving to McDonald’s he developed leadership skills and progressed to shift running manager.

Kate Ambrosi

Chief executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust

Start date: January 2025

Current job: Deputy chief executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust

Interesting fact: Kate enjoys musical theatre and was a backing singer for a song that reached number one in the charts (See Yourself, by the Anchor Community Band).

Susannah Hardyman

Chief executive, Impetus

Start date: January 2025

Current job: Founder and CEO of Action Tutoring

Interesting fact: Susannah grew up in a military family. She spent three years of primary school under the Canadian education system, attended four different primary schools and had lived in nine houses by the age of 16.

Menzies joins Labour-linked think tank Loic Menzies has been appointed an associate fellow at the IPPR for the next six months. The think tank is influential in driving Labour policy. He will work closely with Number 10 and the Department for Education. His move follows Rachel Statham’s recent departure from IPPR to join Number 10’s policy unit. The “role will be a great opportunity to ensure that research and evidence continues to shape upcoming reforms”, Menzies says.

Rachel Cave

Chief education officer, Activate Learning Education Trust

Start date: September

Former job: Headteacher at Highdown School and Sixth Form, Reading, Berks

Interesting fact: Rachel is passionate about chamber music and can often be found at the West End’s Wigmore Hall, especially if the programme contains Bach. But during summer, her mood is linked to the successes (or otherwise) of Surrey and England cricket teams.

Dan Morrow

Chief executive, Cornwall Education Learning Trust

Start date: January 2025

Current job: Chief executive, Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust

Interesting fact: Dan worked in the film industry before education and is an extra (tall wizard) in film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban film. He appears in a scene in Hogwarts where the wizards sing Double, double toil and trouble.

Andrea Rosewell

Headteacher, E-ACT Crest Academy

Start date: September

Former Job: Headteacher, Braintcroft Academy

Interesting fact: Andrea has worked in teaching for 30 years. She was recruited from Jamaica on a teacher programme in 2000 and arrived on a Sunday, one day before starting work in one of London’s most challenging schools.

Máire Sloman

Chief people officer, Ark Schools

Start date: June

Previous role: Deputy chief people officer at Colt Technology Services

Interesting fact: Máire loves to travel and once took a terrifying 26-hour taxi ride through the Andes to make a connecting flight. It involved dodging enormous boulders that had landed on a mountain road.