This week’s movers and shakers include a leader who once moonlighted on a number one music hit, a trust CEO who has starred in a Harry Potter movie and a boss who learnt leadership at McDonald’s.
This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.
We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line
Neil Miley
Chief executive officer, Mercia Learning Trust
Start date: September
Former job: Deputy CEO, Dixons Academies Trust
Interesting fact: Neil began his career as a teenager working part-time in Boots on the photo developing counter. After moving to McDonald’s he developed leadership skills and progressed to shift running manager.
Kate Ambrosi
Chief executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust
Start date: January 2025
Current job: Deputy chief executive, Baker Dearing Educational Trust
Interesting fact: Kate enjoys musical theatre and was a backing singer for a song that reached number one in the charts (See Yourself, by the Anchor Community Band).
Susannah Hardyman
Chief executive, Impetus
Start date: January 2025
Current job: Founder and CEO of Action Tutoring
Interesting fact: Susannah grew up in a military family. She spent three years of primary school under the Canadian education system, attended four different primary schools and had lived in nine houses by the age of 16.
Menzies joins Labour-linked think tank
Loic Menzies has been appointed an associate fellow at the IPPR for the next six months. The think tank is influential in driving Labour policy. He will work closely with Number 10 and the Department for Education. His move follows Rachel Statham’s recent departure from IPPR to join Number 10’s policy unit.
The “role will be a great opportunity to ensure that research and evidence continues to shape upcoming reforms”, Menzies says.
Rachel Cave
Chief education officer, Activate Learning Education Trust
Start date: September
Former job: Headteacher at Highdown School and Sixth Form, Reading, Berks
Interesting fact: Rachel is passionate about chamber music and can often be found at the West End’s Wigmore Hall, especially if the programme contains Bach. But during summer, her mood is linked to the successes (or otherwise) of Surrey and England cricket teams.
Dan Morrow
Chief executive, Cornwall Education Learning Trust
Start date: January 2025
Current job: Chief executive, Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust
Interesting fact: Dan worked in the film industry before education and is an extra (tall wizard) in film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban film. He appears in a scene in Hogwarts where the wizards sing Double, double toil and trouble.
Andrea Rosewell
Headteacher, E-ACT Crest Academy
Start date: September
Former Job: Headteacher, Braintcroft Academy
Interesting fact: Andrea has worked in teaching for 30 years. She was recruited from Jamaica on a teacher programme in 2000 and arrived on a Sunday, one day before starting work in one of London’s most challenging schools.
Máire Sloman
Chief people officer, Ark Schools
Start date: June
Previous role: Deputy chief people officer at Colt Technology Services
Interesting fact: Máire loves to travel and once took a terrifying 26-hour taxi ride through the Andes to make a connecting flight. It involved dodging enormous boulders that had landed on a mountain road.
Your thoughts