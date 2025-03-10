This week’s movers and shakers include a keen drummer and a young politician with a passion for dance

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen drummer and a young politician with a passion for dance

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen drummer and a young politician with a passion for dance.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Karl Edwards

Managing director of ImpactEd Evaluation

Start date: July

Previous job: Director of strategy and impact, Teach First

Interesting fact: Karl is a keen drummer and after a long break is now playing again alongside his seven-year-old son.

Jimmy Joseph

Young mayor of Islington at Islington Council

Start date: February

Current job: Student of hospitality and tourism at Capital City College

Interesting fact: A committed Arsenal fan, Jimmy has “always had a passion for contemporary dance”. As a child he found it helped him with his emotions – and to be active.

Trish D’Souza

Legal director, Browne Jacobson

Start date: November 2024

Previous role: Legal director – education and public law, Blake Morgan

Interesting fact: Trish has a twin brother and the year she was born there were 30 pairs of twins living in her small village – with their story making it to the pages of the Daily Mail.

Joanna Goddard

Legal director, Browne Jacobson

Start date: October 2024

Previous role: Senior associate (regulatory compliance – education), VWV

Interesting fact: “Sweet Fanny Adams”, who was murdered at the age of 8 by a solicitor’s clerk in Alton, Hampshire, in 1867 (leading to the expression “Sweet FA”), is an ancestor of Joanna’s.

Mark Liddiard

Chief operating officer, BEST Bedfordshire Schools Trust

Start date: June

Current role: Senior development manager, The Football Association

Interesting fact: He is a long-standing governor at local schools, including the current chair at Robert Bloomfield Academy. He is also a Central Bedfordshire councillor.

Ofqual seeks new board members

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson is seeking “at least” three new board members for exams regulator Ofqual.

The Department for Education has told schools that it is seeking applicants for three roles: “generalist”, vocational and technical qualifications expert and finance expert.

In a message to applicants, Phillipson pointed to the ongoing curriculum and assessment review, and said Ofqual would play a “pivotal role in enacting changes that may result from the review’s recommendations, placing an increasing importance on innovative thinking, insight and research and strategic change”.

“At the same time, Ofqual is working on critical areas, including its approach to regulating the use of artificial intelligence in the qualifications sector, improving the wider resilience of the system, and carefully considering the opportunities and risks of onscreen exams.”

Sir Ian Bauckham was recently confirmed as permanent chief regulator of Ofqual. Dr Susan Tranter is its new chair.

Phillipson said she was “now seeking to appoint high calibre board members who can offer support and challenge to Ofqual’s executive.

“The board members will be central to supporting executive decision-making and providing strong strategic aims and standards.

“We are seeking applicants with significant experience and expertise to bring to board discussions, who are committed to driving forward the work of the organisation.”

Applications close on March 17.