Home All news
Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: ImpactEd, Islington, Browne Jacobson, BEST

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen drummer and a young politician with a passion for dance

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen drummer and a young politician with a passion for dance

10 Mar 2025, 9:38

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen drummer and a young politician with a passion for dance.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Karl Edwards

Managing director of ImpactEd Evaluation

Start date: July

Previous job: Director of strategy and impact, Teach First

Interesting fact: Karl is a keen drummer and after a long break is now playing again alongside his seven-year-old son.

Jimmy Joseph

Young mayor of Islington at Islington Council

Start date: February

Current job: Student of hospitality and tourism at Capital City College

Interesting fact: A committed Arsenal fan, Jimmy has “always had a passion for contemporary dance”. As a child he found it  helped him with his emotions – and to be active.

Trish D’Souza

Legal director, Browne Jacobson

Start date: November 2024

Previous role: Legal director – education and public law, Blake Morgan

Interesting fact: Trish has a twin brother and the year she was born there were 30 pairs of twins living in her small village  – with their story making it to the pages of the Daily Mail.

Joanna Goddard

Legal director, Browne Jacobson

Start date: October 2024

Previous role: Senior associate (regulatory compliance – education), VWV

Interesting fact: “Sweet Fanny Adams”, who was murdered at the age of 8 by a solicitor’s clerk in Alton, Hampshire, in 1867 (leading to the expression “Sweet FA”), is an ancestor of Joanna’s.

Mark Liddiard

Chief operating officer, BEST Bedfordshire Schools Trust

Start date: June

Current role: Senior development manager, The Football Association

Interesting fact: He is a long-standing governor at local schools, including the current chair at Robert Bloomfield Academy. He is also a Central Bedfordshire councillor.

Ofqual seeks new board members

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson is seeking “at least” three new board members for exams regulator Ofqual.

The Department for Education has told schools that it is seeking applicants for three roles: “generalist”, vocational and technical qualifications expert and finance expert.

In a message to applicants, Phillipson pointed to the ongoing curriculum and assessment review, and said Ofqual would play a “pivotal role in enacting changes that may result from the review’s recommendations, placing an increasing importance on innovative thinking, insight and research and strategic change”.

“At the same time, Ofqual is working on critical areas, including its approach to regulating the use of artificial intelligence in the qualifications sector, improving the wider resilience of the system, and carefully considering the opportunities and risks of onscreen exams.”

Sir Ian Bauckham was recently confirmed as permanent chief regulator of Ofqual. Dr Susan Tranter is its new chair.

Phillipson said she was “now seeking to appoint high calibre board members who can offer support and challenge to Ofqual’s executive.

“The board members will be central to supporting executive decision-making and providing strong strategic aims and standards.

“We are seeking applicants with significant experience and expertise to bring to board discussions, who are committed to driving forward the work of the organisation.”

Applications close on March 17.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

David Ross trust CEO steps down

36-school MAT launches search for successor with chief executive due to leave in Autumn

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers
Exclusive

Turnaround CEO to leave role for new global education firm

Northern Education Trust boss Rob Tarn will leave for new school management company launched by GEMS Education

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

Oak National Academy names interim CEO

Oak co-founder John Roberts set to replace Matt Hood as interim CEO

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: Consilium, E-ACT, Athelstan, Rise

This week's movers and shakers include an animal lover, kinship carer, a musician, former lawyer and an ice hockey...

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *