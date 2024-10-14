This week’s movers and shakers include a musician who shared a stage with ELO, someone with a history of winning eclectic prizes and a calligraphy enthusiast

Chris Davis

CEO, Ethos Academy Trust

Start date: January

Current job: Deputy chief executive, Consilium Academies

Interesting fact: Previously a football player at various levels, Chris now enjoys road cycling, a sport he has found to be injury free and excellent for mental health and wellbeing; another big passion of his.

Louise Jaunbocus-Cooper

Principal, Cedar Mount Academy, Bright Futures Educational Trust

Start date: January

Current job: Deputy headteacher, Wellington School

Interesting fact: Louise is tracing her family tree on her father’s side – and it looks likely the family came from India to Mauritius as indentured servants. Louise’s subject is history, so this really interests her.

Dr Richard Kueh

Director of strategy and Improvement at the CAM Academy Trust (also elected to the board of the Religious Education Council of England & Wales)

Start date: September/October

Former job: Deputy director for schools and early education, senior HMI and national lead for religious education at Ofsted

Interesting fact: Earlier in life, Richard won an eclectic set of prizes, including for biblical studies, educational research, choral singing and, most importantly, contributions to an episode of the daytime chat show Trisha, with Trisha Goddard.

Tom Fay

Director of school improvement, Priestley Academy Trust

Start date: Easter 2025

Current job: Director of school improvement, Pontefract Academies Trust

Interesting fact: As a musician in his spare time (guitarist), Tom has previously shared stages with The Hoosiers, members of ELO, Toploader and Blue October! He has also written tracks featured on American TV series such as Heartland and LA Ink.

Anne-Marie Holdsworth

Director of operations, Priestley Academy Trust

Start date: January

Former job: Previously interim CEO at Falcon Education Academies Trust

Interesting fact: Anne-Marie enjoys the dying art of calligraphy, learnt to tap dance as a child and can still time step. She also once flew with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team!

NASUWT and Teach First leaders to stand down

Two stalwarts of the trade union movement and education sector have announced their plans to stand down next year.

Dr Patrick Roach (pictured right), general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, will not seek a second term when his first runs out next year.

And Russell Hobby (below left), the chief executive of Teach First, will step down next summer. He was previously general secretary of the NAHT.

Before taking over the top job from Chris Keates in 2020, Roach served as the union’s deputy general secretary for a decade. He was previously its assistant general secretary.

He said the past 15 years “witnessed one of the most difficult and turbulent periods for the teaching profession,” and added that throughout, we have continued to deliver support, protection and a stronger voice for our members at work.

Russell Hobby

Hobby said he had “loved my time at Teach First.

“It is like a shot of energy and enthusiasm. I stand in awe of our trainees and ambassadors, and of all the staff at our partner schools and trusts.

“My colleagues are amazing, some of the smartest, most dedicated people you could hope to meet; I will miss them a great deal. I am comforted by the fact I will keep meeting our ambassadors and staff in all sorts of fascinating places.”