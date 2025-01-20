This week’s movers and shakers include a former schools minister, a keen rally car fan, a volleyball player and occasional DJ

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

Rachel Hargreaves

CEO Ascent Academies’ Trust

Start date: January

Previous job: Executive headteacher, Mowbray School

Interesting fact: Rachel learnt to drive at the age of 13 when her dad introduced her to rally cars. Rachel raced as a junior across the UK, from Isle of Wight to Northern Ireland. She now enjoys slightly slower paced sports such as hiking and cycling.

Caroline Cheale

CEO, Supporting Education Group

Start date: January

Former job: Managing director, SEG

Interesting fact: Caroline trained as a secondary PE and science teacher, teaching in schools in Ireland and in the North West. In her spare time she plays volleyball and enjoys long walks with her children and labradoodle, Chewey.

Charles Marandu

Trustee, Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT)

Start date: January

Concurrent job: Senior adviser, Synthesis Enterprise Solutions

Interesting fact: Charles enjoys dance music and a very occasional bit of DJ’ing for fun and relaxation. At university he broadcast a live DJ set over the city of Nottingham’s airwaves.

David Laws

Chair, AQA

Start date: December

Concurrent job: Chair of Energy UK

Interesting fact: David is the only current or former UK politician who has helped negotiate two national coalition governments (the Lib Dem-Labour government in Scotland from 1999-2003 and the UK Conservative-Lib Dem government of 2010-2015).