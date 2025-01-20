This week’s movers and shakers include a former schools minister, a keen rally car fan, a volleyball player and occasional DJ.
This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.
We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.
Rachel Hargreaves
CEO Ascent Academies’ Trust
Start date: January
Previous job: Executive headteacher, Mowbray School
Interesting fact: Rachel learnt to drive at the age of 13 when her dad introduced her to rally cars. Rachel raced as a junior across the UK, from Isle of Wight to Northern Ireland. She now enjoys slightly slower paced sports such as hiking and cycling.
Caroline Cheale
CEO, Supporting Education Group
Start date: January
Former job: Managing director, SEG
Interesting fact: Caroline trained as a secondary PE and science teacher, teaching in schools in Ireland and in the North West. In her spare time she plays volleyball and enjoys long walks with her children and labradoodle, Chewey.
Charles Marandu
Trustee, Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT)
Start date: January
Concurrent job: Senior adviser, Synthesis Enterprise Solutions
Interesting fact: Charles enjoys dance music and a very occasional bit of DJ’ing for fun and relaxation. At university he broadcast a live DJ set over the city of Nottingham’s airwaves.
David Laws
Chair, AQA
Start date: December
Concurrent job: Chair of Energy UK
Interesting fact: David is the only current or former UK politician who has helped negotiate two national coalition governments (the Lib Dem-Labour government in Scotland from 1999-2003 and the UK Conservative-Lib Dem government of 2010-2015).
