More than half of specialist free school projects set to go ahead

Councils faced a choice between a new school and accepting alternative funding for SEND expansion

5 Mar 2026, 5:00

More than half of free specialist school projects put on hold by the government are set to go ahead, as councils turn down alternative funding offers.

Ministers gave town halls the choice to open 59 special or alternative provision schools or take a three-year, £50,000-per-pupil cash alternative to create new places in existing schools.

A further 18 special schools and 28 mainstream schools were cancelled altogether. 

Councils had until last Friday to submit their responses to the Department for Education.

Thirty-four schools have been green-lit by councils. A further 18 are in areas where councils decided to accept alternative funding.

One council, Leeds, said it had agreed a “short extension” to the response deadline with the DfE. A spokesperson did not say why or how much extra time they have.

For the remaining six schools, the councils refused to reveal their decision. See below for the full list.

‘Disappointed’

Broken down by school type, councils have decided to go ahead with 25 special schools. Eleven look set to be cancelled. The future of three schools is unknown.

There is potentially a more even split for AP. Nine are going ahead, seven will be cancelled and a decision about four schools is yet to be confirmed.

The Youth Engagement Trust was due to support Stoke-on-Trent and Cheshire East with two alternative provision schools.

Chief executive Nic Brindle said the organisation was “disappointed” the schools are not going ahead.

He believed the schools “would have made a significant difference both in meeting the needs of vulnerable students and in helping mainstream colleagues to develop more inclusive practice”.

But he “understood the rationale behind the decision” given the schools were due to open in September and there is “no clear guidance on revised delivery timescales”.

‘No further clarity’

Councils including Wokingham, Windsor and Maidenhead, Barnsley, Hounslow and Sheffield have opted to scrap the schools in return for expansion funding.

Many argued that cancelling projects will deliver SEN provision more quickly.

Windsor and Maidenhead council accepted £5.4 million funding, with council documents saying their planned 100-place school for pupils with SEMH would be “almost a decade later than originally anticipated”.

Wokingham Borough Council officers recommended two special schools be cancelled as the “DfE has provided no further clarity in relation to the delivery timetable”, which could have “substantial financial implications” on the council.

‘A false choice’

Other councils, including Enfield, Birmingham, Darlington, Kent, and Dorset have pressed on with special school projects.

Enfield council documents said it was going ahead with a 96-place school for children with complex and additional needs as “rejecting DfE delivery would mean forfeiting a significant investment and the provision of a modern, sustainably designed high-spec building”.

Meg Powell-Chandler, director of the New Schools Network, said: “Where projects have not been taken forward, many councils faced a false choice, with DfE delays meaning schools approved in 2024 would not open until the end of the decade. 

“Families and communities have waited long enough – the priority now must be getting these schools built and open quickly.”

The DfE declined to comment.

Full list of decisions so far

Current project nameSchool typeCouncilTrust name Decision
Delta Barnsley AP Free SchoolFS – APBarnsleyDelta Academies TrustAlternative funding
Sulis AcademyFS – APBath and North East SomersetMidsomer Norton Schools PartnershipBuild school
Green Ways AcademyFS – Special Bath and North East SomersetThree Ways SchoolBuild school
Frankley Hill SchoolFS – SpecialBirminghamOpen Thinking PartnershipBuild school
Springwell BirminghamFS – SpecialBirminghamWellspring Academy TrustBuild school
Thrive Learning PartnershipFS – SpecialBlackpoolThe Sea View TrustBuild school
Mansfield Health AcademyFS – APBlackpoolThe Sea View TrustBuild school
Forest View SchoolFS – SpecialBracknell ForestThe Propeller Academy Trust Build school
Bristol Specialist ProvisionFS – SpecialBristolEnable TrustBuild school
Redwood AcademyFS – SpecialBromleyRiverbed Inclusive TrustAlternative funding

Delta Calderdale AP Free School		FS – APCalderdaleDelta Academies TrustLA did not respond

Lime Academy March		FS – SpecialCambridgeshireLime TrustBuild school

Greensand Academy		FS – SpecialCambridgeshireMeridian TrustBuild school

Biggleswade SEMH Academy		FS – SpecialCentral BedfordshireOak Bank SchoolAlternative funding

The Engage Academy		FS – APCheshire East
Youth Engagement Schools Trust		Alternative funding

Cumberland Alternative Provision		FS – APCumberland
Cumbria Education Trust		LA did not respond
The Garden Village SchoolFS – SpecialDarlingtonThe Education Village Academy TrustBuild school
ACE CranbrookFS – SpecialDevon
Transforming Futures Multi Academy Trust Limited		LA did not respond
Osprey Quay Special SchoolFS – SpecialDorsetSouthern Education TrustBuild school
The North Star SchoolFS – SpecialEast Riding of YorkshireThe Education AllianceBuild school
Turning PointFS – APEast Riding of YorkshireThe Constellation TrustBuild school
The MeadowFS – SpecialEnfieldSearch Education TrustBuild school
Hillingdon Special Free SchoolFS – SpecialHillingdonThe Eden AcademyLA did not respond
Wings AcademyFS – SpecialHounslowOrchard Hill College Academy TrustAlternative funding

Whitstable Special School		FS – SpecialKentFortis TrustBuild school
Leigh Academy BirchwoodFS – SpecialKent Leigh Academies TrustBuild school
Jude’s AcademyFS – APKentAlternative Learning TrustBuild school
Delta Kirklees AP Free schoolFS – APKirkleesDelta Academies TrustBuild school
Aspire AcademyFS – SpecialLeedsEthos Academy TrustNo decision yet
Achieve AcademyFS – SpecialLeicestershireMacintyre AcademiesAlternative Funding
Fairfax Primary AcademyFS – SpecialMiddlesboroughHorizons Specialist Academy TrustLA did not respond
Unity School Great YarmouthFS – SpecialNorfolkUnity Schools PartnershipBuild school
The Ryston SchoolFS – SpecialNorfolkEastern Learning AllianceBuild school
Springwell GrimsbyFS – SpecialNorth East LincolnshireWellspring Academy TrustBuild school
Springwell NorthallertonFS – SpecialNorth YorkshireWellspring Academy TrustBuild school
Bowden AcademyFS – APNottinghamRaleigh Education TrustBuild school
River Tees Academy Redcar and ClevelandFS – APRedcar and ClevelandRiver Tees Multi-Academy TrustAlternative funding
Co-op Academy SalfordFS – SpecialSalfordThe Co-operative Academy TrustBuild school
Inspire AcademyFS – SpecialSheffieldEthos Academy TrustAlternative funding
Minerva AP Free SchoolFS – APSheffieldMinerva Learning TrustAlternative funding
North Star WellsFS – SpecialSomersetNorth Star Academy TrustBuild school
South Tyneside Special Free SchoolFS – SpecialSouth TynesidePROSPER Learning TrustAlternative funding
The Link AcademyFS – APStoke-on-TrentYouth Engagement Schools TrustAlternative funding
Delta Stockton AP Free SchoolFS – APStockton-on-TeesDelta Academies TrustLA not responded
Unity SLD SchoolFS – SpecialSuffolkUnity Schools PartnershipBuild school
EEGT Suffolk AP Free schoolFS – APSuffolkEastern Education Group TrustBuild school
Frimley Oak AcademyFS – SpecialSurreyLondon South East Academies TrustBuild school
Betchwood Vale AcademyFS – SpecialSurreyThe Howard Partnership TrustBuild school
Olive AP Academy – TilburyFS – APThurrockOlive AcademiesBuild school
Mulberry Learning VillageFS – APTower HamletsMulberry Schools TrustLA not responded
Kithurst AcademyFS – APWest SussexThe Beckmead TrustAlternative funding
Beckmead Wealden AcademyFS – SpecialWest SussexThe Beckmead TrustAlternative funding
Impact Academy WiganFS – APWiganThe Bolton Impact TrustBuild school
Bitham Park SchoolFS – SpecialWiltshireBrunel Academies TrustBuild school
Alternative Free School for WiltshireFS – APWiltshireREAch South Academy TrustAlternative funding
Chiltern Way Academy Windsor and MaidenheadFS – SpecialWindsor and MaindenheadChiltern Way Academy TrustAlternative funding
Rooks Nest SchoolFS – SpecialWokinghamAscendancy Partnership TrustAlternative funding
Strawberry Fields SchoolFS – SpecialWokinghamAscendancy Partnership TrustAlternative funding
Enterprise AcademyFS – SpecialWorcestershireMacintyre AcademiesBuild school

