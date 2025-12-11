Home All news
‘Nightmare before Christmas’: 46 free school projects scrapped and 58 special schools in limbo

DfE to divert cash to councils to create places instead as leaders question decision to can 'ready to go' projects

Samantha Booth

Chief reporter

with Lydia Chantler-Hicks, Jack Dyson, Ruth Lucas

11 Dec 2025, 22:30

Twenty-eight mainstream and 18 special free school projects face the axe, with 58 more specialist settings thrown into limbo after a year-long government review.

The Department for Education has confirmed around two thirds of 44 mainstream free school plans that were placed under review when Labour entered government last year are now set to be dropped.

Meanwhile, just 15 out of 92 planned special and alternative provision (AP) free schools are definitely going ahead.

Councils will be given the choice on whether to proceed with another 58 specialist projects, or receive per-pupil cash to create places in existing schools.

Eighteen special schools planned under the free schools programme will definitely be scrapped, with funding diverted to local authorities.

Councils have welcomed the news, but school leaders have slammed ministers for the decision amid a chronic shortage of special school places.

Warren Carratt, CEO of Nexus Multi-Academy Trust which runs 19 special schools, described the news as “the nightmare before Christmas” for the specialist sector.

He blasted the decision to allow councils “the chance to cut and run with the money earmarked for these schools”.

Free school plans scrapped

Last year, the government paused plans for 44 new mainstream free schools – a flagship policy of the previous government – after launching a review into whether they offered value for money.

Today, the government confirmed just 16 of the projects will proceed, with 28 moving into the “minded to cancel” phase. Trusts and councils can appeal this decision.

Scrapping the projects is estimated to save the government around £600 million. The DfE said its decision would help “prioritise investment in specialist places”.

Among those facing cancellation is Perranporth Academy – a planned secondary school in Cornwall, whose website still says it is “opening autumn 2026”. 

The academy was going to be a “flagship” school for inclusive education, with a purpose-built “SEND hub” and resource base – something the Labour government is pushing for more of. 

 CEO Dr Jenny Blunden said the trust was “really disappointed”.

‘Huge amount of money to waste’

“We have huge numbers of housing needing to be built and short-term decision making by this government that will mean Cornish children will be worse off as a result of this.

Plans were “ready to go” when projects were paused last summer. 

“There had been a huge amount of money spent on feasibility study…that is essentially government money that has gone completely to waste.”

Among the projects reviewed were three selective sixth forms in Dudley, Oldham and Middlesbrough proposed by Eton College and Star Academies. The Middlesbrough project will now not proceed.

Sir Hamid Patel CBE, chief executive of Star Academies, said the trust was “delighted” three of its five free school projects have been confirmed, and understood “the rationale for not progressing the other two projects”. 

The government had faced growing calls to reveal its plans, including from the New Schools Network, a charity that supports and lobbies for free schools.

Its director Meg Powell-Chandler said the organisation “regret[s] the decision to cancel a number of projects, and remain concerned that uncertainty persists for 77 vital special and AP free school proposals that would provide much-needed, high-quality specialist places.”

Councils given say over special schools

Councils will be able to decide whether to carry on with plans to build the 58 special and AP free schools now in limbo or receive cash to create places. For the 18 cancelled specialist free schools, which were at an early stage with no trust approved, they will automatically receive money. 

The DfE says this would help accommodate children “often more quickly” than waiting for free schools to be built, as it can take years to open new schools. 

Carratt questioned the government’s focus on placing SEND pupils in mainstream schools “when special schools up and down the country are at breaking point”.

Several of those schools in limbo are in “safety valve” areas – where councils sign multimillion pound bailout deals for sweeping SEND reforms.

The DfE’s own data revealed that about two thirds of special schools are over capacity.

The department said it would deliver on all 10,000 places “in all areas” that were due to be created by the planned special free schools.

Councils welcome move

Amanda Hopgood, of the Local Government Association, welcomed the news special schools “will be funded or councils will be given money to develop their own provision”.

The DfE has also confirmed £3 billion in funding over four years for councils to create more specialist places – in special or mainstream schools – from next financial year. This is on top of £740 million for this financial year.

Applications will also open in the new year for a further 250 rebuilding projects. 

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “This additional investment should mean that, in time, more children and young people receive the provision and education that they need and deserve.

But he said investment in buildings are “only one part of the picture”, adding government must ensure there are “sufficient teachers and leaders with the right level of specialist training”.

The mainstream free schools

Current project nameSchool phaseLocal AuthorityTrust namePipeline review decision
Avanti ManorSecondaryHertfordshireAvanti Schools TrustMinded to cancel
Cabot Sixth Form16-19BristolCabot Learning FederationMinded to cancel
Cambridge City Free SchoolSecondaryCambridgeshireKnowledge Schools TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
Central Ipswich Primary SchoolPrimarySuffolkAsset EducationMinded to cancel
Coseley Technology PrimaryPrimaryDudleyShireland Collegiate Academy TrustMinded to cancel
Dean Trust Free SchoolSecondaryManchesterThe Dean TrustMinded to cancel
Dixons Victoria AcademySecondaryManchesterDixons Academies TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
Doncaster UTC Health Sciences and Green TechnologiesSecondaryDoncasterBrighter Futures Learning Partnership TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
Durham Mathematics School16-19DurhamProvidence Learning PartnershipContinue in Pre-Opening
East Village CE AcademyPrimarySwindonDiocese of Bristol Academies TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
Eton Star Dudley16-19DudleyStar AcademiesContinue in Pre-Opening
Eton Star Oldham16-19OldhamStar AcademiesContinue in Pre-Opening
Eton Star Teesside16-19MiddlesbroughStar AcademiesMinded to cancel
Fords View PrimaryPrimaryBarking and DagenhamTVI LearningMinded to cancel
Gravesend Central SchoolSecondaryKentEndeavour MATMinded to cancel
Great Stall East AcademyAll-ThroughSwindonUnited Learning TrustMinded to cancel
Hanwood Park SchoolSecondaryNorth NorthamptonshireOrbis Education TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
Harrier Primary AcademyPrimaryThurrockREAch2 Academy TrustMinded to cancel
Harris Academy Avery HillSecondaryGreenwichHarris FederationMinded to cancel
Harrow View PrimaryPrimaryHarrowThe Harrow Academies TrustMinded to cancel
Hurst Farm Primary AcademyPrimaryWest SussexSussex Learning TrustMinded to cancel
Infinity Park Spencer AcademySecondaryDerbyshireThe Spencer Academies TrustMinded to cancel
Kingston CoE VA Secondary SchoolSecondaryKingston upon ThamesNot applicableMinded to withdraw DfE share of the capital funding
Livingstone Academy West LondonSecondaryRichmond upon ThamesAspirations Academies TrustMinded to cancel
Lodge Farm Primary and Nursery SchoolPrimaryEssexAttain Academy PartnershipMinded to cancel
Lotmead Primary SchoolPrimarySwindonThe Blue Kite Academy TrustMinded to cancel
New College Keighley16-19BradfordNew Collaborative Learning TrustMinded to cancel
New House Farm CofE Primary SchoolPrimaryDerbyshireDerby Diocesan Academy TrustMinded to cancel
North Derbyshire University Academy16-19DerbyshireRedhill Academy TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
Perranporth AcademySecondaryCornwallTruro & Penwith Academy TrustMinded to cancel
Saracens Primary SchoolPrimaryBarnetSaracens Multi-Academy TrustMinded to cancel
St Joseph’s CofE Primary SchoolPrimaryHartlepoolMelrose Learning TrustMinded to cancel
St Neots AcademySecondaryBedfordAdvantage SchoolsContinue in Pre-Opening
Star Lakeside Academy, RochdaleSecondaryRochdaleStar AcademiesContinue in Pre-Opening
Star Primary Leadership Academy, LittleboroughPrimaryRochdaleStar AcademiesMinded to cancel
Surbiton Primary AcademyPrimaryKingston upon ThamesOmnia Learning TrustMinded to cancel
Swan Green AcademySecondaryLeicesterLionheart Educational TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
Swift AcademySecondaryWalsallWindsor Academy TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
The Avenue CofE Primary SchoolPrimaryDerbyshireDerby Diocesan Academy TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
The Terry Elliott AcademyPrimaryLeedsThe GORSE Academies TrustMinded to cancel
Unity Romford Primary SchoolPrimaryHaveringUnity Schools PartnershipContinue in Pre-Opening
University of Nottingham Maths School16-19NottinghamEast Midlands Education TrustContinue in Pre-Opening
UTC SouthamptonSecondarySouthamptonUTC PortsmouthMinded to cancel
Wootton Park School (Dallington)SecondaryWest NorthamptonshireWootton Park Academy TrustMinded to cancel

The special and AP free schools

Current project nameSchool typeLocal AuthorityTrust nameNext steps
Whitstable Special SchoolFS – SpecialKentFortis TrustLA considering alternative funding
Greensand AcademyFS – SpecialCambridgeshireMeridian TrustLA considering alternative funding
Lime Academy MarchFS – SpecialCambridgeshireLIME TRUSTLA considering alternative funding
Leigh Academy BirchwoodFS – SpecialKentLeigh Academies TrustLA considering alternative funding
Unity School Great YarmouthFS – SpecialNorfolkUnity Schools PartnershipLA considering alternative funding
The Ryston SchoolFS – SpecialNorfolkEastern Learning AllianceLA considering alternative funding
Beckmead Wealden AcademyFS – SpecialWest SussexThe Beckmead TrustLA considering alternative funding
Achieve AcademyFS – SpecialLeicestershireMacintyre AcademiesLA considering alternative funding
Aspire AcademyFS – SpecialLeedsEthos Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Thrive Learning AcademyFS – SpecialBlackpoolThe Sea View TrustLA considering alternative funding
Springwell GrimsbyFS – SpecialNorth East LincolnshireWellspring Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
The Garden Village SchoolFS – SpecialDarlingtonThe Education Village Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Green Ways AcademyFS – SpecialBath and North East SomersetThree Ways SchoolLA considering alternative funding
Hillingdon Special Free SchoolFS – SpecialHillingdonThe Eden AcademyLA considering alternative funding
Inspire AcademyFS – SpecialSheffieldEthos Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Frankley Hill SchoolFS – SpecialBirminghamOpen Thinking PartnershipLA considering alternative funding
Springwell BirminghamFS – SpecialBirminghamWellspring Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
The MeadowFS – SpecialEnfieldSearch Education TrustLA considering alternative funding
Unity SLD SchoolFS – SpecialSuffolkUnity Schools PartnershipLA considering alternative funding
Bitham Park SchoolFS – SpecialWiltshireBrunel Academies TrustLA considering alternative funding
Co-op Academy SalfordFS – SpecialSalfordThe Co-operative Academies TrustLA considering alternative funding
North Star WellsFS – SpecialSomersetNorth Star Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Strawberry Fields SchoolFS – SpecialWokinghamAscendancy Partnership TrustLA considering alternative funding
Chiltern Way Academy Windsor and MaidenheadFS – SpecialWindsor and MaidenheadChiltern Way Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Bristol Specialist ProvisionFS – SpecialBristolEnable TrustLA considering alternative funding
Fairfax Primary AcademyFS – SpecialMiddlesbroughHorizons Specialist Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Rooks Nest SchoolFS – SpecialWokinghamAscendancy Partnership TrustLA considering alternative funding
Biggleswade SEMH AcademyFS – SpecialCentral BedfordshireOak Bank SchoolLA considering alternative funding
South Tyneside Special Free SchoolFS – SpecialSouth TynesidePROSPER Learning TrustLA considering alternative funding
Frimley Oak AcademyFS – SpecialSurreyLondon South East Academies TrustLA considering alternative funding
Forest View Academy (Bracknell Forest ASD)FS – SpecialBracknell ForestThe Propeller Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
The North Star SchoolFS – SpecialEast Riding of YorkshireThe Education AllianceLA considering alternative funding
Springwell NorthallertonFS – SpecialNorth YorkshireWellspring Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Enterprise AcademyFS – SpecialWorcestershireMacintyre AcademiesLA considering alternative funding
ACE CranbrookFS – SpecialDevonTransforming Futures Multi Academy Trust LimitedLA considering alternative funding
Olive AP Academy – TilburyFS – APThurrockOlive AcademiesLA considering alternative funding
Mulberry Learning VillageFS – APTower HamletsMulberry Schools TrustLA considering alternative funding
Delta Calderdale AP Free SchoolFS – APCalderdaleDelta Academies TrustLA considering alternative funding
Impact Academy WiganFS – APWiganThe Bolton Impact TrustLA considering alternative funding
Kithurst AcademyFS – APWest SussexThe Beckmead TrustLA considering alternative funding
Minerva AP Free SchoolFS – APSheffieldMinerva Learning TrustLA considering alternative funding
Jude’s AcademyFS – APKentAlternative Learning TrustLA considering alternative funding
Sulis AcademyFS – APBath and North East SomersetMidsomer Norton Schools PartnershipLA considering alternative funding
River Tees Academy Redcar and ClevelandFS – APRedcar and ClevelandRiver Tees Multi-Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Delta Kirklees AP Free SchoolFS – APKirkleesDelta Academies TrustLA considering alternative funding
The Engage AcademyFS – APCheshire EastYouth Engagement Schools TrustLA considering alternative funding
Turning PointFS – APEast Riding of YorkshireThe Constellation TrustLA considering alternative funding
Delta Barnsley AP Free SchoolFS – APBarnsleyDelta Academies TrustLA considering alternative funding
Bowden AcademyFS – APNottinghamRaleigh Education TrustLA considering alternative funding
Cumberland Alternative ProvisionFS – APCumberlandCumbria Education TrustLA considering alternative funding
EEGT Suffolk AP Free SchoolFS – APSuffolkEastern Education Group TrustLA considering alternative funding
The Link AcademyFS – APStoke-on-TrentYouth Engagement Schools TrustLA considering alternative funding
Mansfield Health AcademyFS – APBlackpoolThe Sea View TrustLA considering alternative funding
Alternative Free School for WiltshireFS – APWiltshireREAch South Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Redwood AcademyFS – SpecialBromleyRivermead Inclusive TrustLA considering alternative funding
Osprey Quay Special SchoolFS – SpecialDorsetSouthern Education TrustLA considering alternative funding
Wings AcademyFS – SpecialHounslowOrchard Hill College Academy TrustLA considering alternative funding
Betchwood Vale AcademyFS – SpecialSurreyThe Howard Partnership TrustLA considering alternative funding
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialBournemouth, Christchurch and PooleTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Buckinghamshire tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialBuckinghamshireTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Bury tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialBuryTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Cheshire Middlewich SEND 2022FS – SpecialCheshire EastTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
East Riding of Yorkshire tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialEast Riding of YorkshireTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Enfield tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialEnfieldTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Hampshire tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialHampshireTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Harrow tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialHarrowTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Herefordshire tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialHerefordshireTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Isle of Wight SEND 2022FS – SpecialIsle of WightTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Lincolnshire tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialLincolnshireTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Newham tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialNewhamTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Nottinghamshire tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialNottinghamshireTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Solihull tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialSolihullTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Stoke-on-Trent tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialStoke-on-TrentTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Surrey tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialSurreyTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Walsall tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialWalsallTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided
Westmorland and Furness tbc Special SchoolFS – SpecialWestmorland and FurnessTrust competition not completeAlternative funding to be provided

