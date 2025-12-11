Twenty-eight mainstream and 18 special free school projects face the axe, with 58 more specialist settings thrown into limbo after a year-long government review.
The Department for Education has confirmed around two thirds of 44 mainstream free school plans that were placed under review when Labour entered government last year are now set to be dropped.
Meanwhile, just 15 out of 92 planned special and alternative provision (AP) free schools are definitely going ahead.
Councils will be given the choice on whether to proceed with another 58 specialist projects, or receive per-pupil cash to create places in existing schools.
Eighteen special schools planned under the free schools programme will definitely be scrapped, with funding diverted to local authorities.
Councils have welcomed the news, but school leaders have slammed ministers for the decision amid a chronic shortage of special school places.
Warren Carratt, CEO of Nexus Multi-Academy Trust which runs 19 special schools, described the news as “the nightmare before Christmas” for the specialist sector.
He blasted the decision to allow councils “the chance to cut and run with the money earmarked for these schools”.
Free school plans scrapped
Last year, the government paused plans for 44 new mainstream free schools – a flagship policy of the previous government – after launching a review into whether they offered value for money.
Today, the government confirmed just 16 of the projects will proceed, with 28 moving into the “minded to cancel” phase. Trusts and councils can appeal this decision.
Scrapping the projects is estimated to save the government around £600 million. The DfE said its decision would help “prioritise investment in specialist places”.
Among those facing cancellation is Perranporth Academy – a planned secondary school in Cornwall, whose website still says it is “opening autumn 2026”.
The academy was going to be a “flagship” school for inclusive education, with a purpose-built “SEND hub” and resource base – something the Labour government is pushing for more of.
CEO Dr Jenny Blunden said the trust was “really disappointed”.
‘Huge amount of money to waste’
“We have huge numbers of housing needing to be built and short-term decision making by this government that will mean Cornish children will be worse off as a result of this.
Plans were “ready to go” when projects were paused last summer.
“There had been a huge amount of money spent on feasibility study…that is essentially government money that has gone completely to waste.”
Among the projects reviewed were three selective sixth forms in Dudley, Oldham and Middlesbrough proposed by Eton College and Star Academies. The Middlesbrough project will now not proceed.
Sir Hamid Patel CBE, chief executive of Star Academies, said the trust was “delighted” three of its five free school projects have been confirmed, and understood “the rationale for not progressing the other two projects”.
The government had faced growing calls to reveal its plans, including from the New Schools Network, a charity that supports and lobbies for free schools.
Its director Meg Powell-Chandler said the organisation “regret[s] the decision to cancel a number of projects, and remain concerned that uncertainty persists for 77 vital special and AP free school proposals that would provide much-needed, high-quality specialist places.”
Councils given say over special schools
Councils will be able to decide whether to carry on with plans to build the 58 special and AP free schools now in limbo or receive cash to create places. For the 18 cancelled specialist free schools, which were at an early stage with no trust approved, they will automatically receive money.
The DfE says this would help accommodate children “often more quickly” than waiting for free schools to be built, as it can take years to open new schools.
Carratt questioned the government’s focus on placing SEND pupils in mainstream schools “when special schools up and down the country are at breaking point”.
Several of those schools in limbo are in “safety valve” areas – where councils sign multimillion pound bailout deals for sweeping SEND reforms.
The DfE’s own data revealed that about two thirds of special schools are over capacity.
The department said it would deliver on all 10,000 places “in all areas” that were due to be created by the planned special free schools.
Councils welcome move
Amanda Hopgood, of the Local Government Association, welcomed the news special schools “will be funded or councils will be given money to develop their own provision”.
The DfE has also confirmed £3 billion in funding over four years for councils to create more specialist places – in special or mainstream schools – from next financial year. This is on top of £740 million for this financial year.
Applications will also open in the new year for a further 250 rebuilding projects.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “This additional investment should mean that, in time, more children and young people receive the provision and education that they need and deserve.
But he said investment in buildings are “only one part of the picture”, adding government must ensure there are “sufficient teachers and leaders with the right level of specialist training”.
The mainstream free schools
|Current project name
|School phase
|Local Authority
|Trust name
|Pipeline review decision
|Avanti Manor
|Secondary
|Hertfordshire
|Avanti Schools Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Cabot Sixth Form
|16-19
|Bristol
|Cabot Learning Federation
|Minded to cancel
|Cambridge City Free School
|Secondary
|Cambridgeshire
|Knowledge Schools Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Central Ipswich Primary School
|Primary
|Suffolk
|Asset Education
|Minded to cancel
|Coseley Technology Primary
|Primary
|Dudley
|Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Dean Trust Free School
|Secondary
|Manchester
|The Dean Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Dixons Victoria Academy
|Secondary
|Manchester
|Dixons Academies Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Doncaster UTC Health Sciences and Green Technologies
|Secondary
|Doncaster
|Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Durham Mathematics School
|16-19
|Durham
|Providence Learning Partnership
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|East Village CE Academy
|Primary
|Swindon
|Diocese of Bristol Academies Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Eton Star Dudley
|16-19
|Dudley
|Star Academies
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Eton Star Oldham
|16-19
|Oldham
|Star Academies
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Eton Star Teesside
|16-19
|Middlesbrough
|Star Academies
|Minded to cancel
|Fords View Primary
|Primary
|Barking and Dagenham
|TVI Learning
|Minded to cancel
|Gravesend Central School
|Secondary
|Kent
|Endeavour MAT
|Minded to cancel
|Great Stall East Academy
|All-Through
|Swindon
|United Learning Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Hanwood Park School
|Secondary
|North Northamptonshire
|Orbis Education Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Harrier Primary Academy
|Primary
|Thurrock
|REAch2 Academy Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Harris Academy Avery Hill
|Secondary
|Greenwich
|Harris Federation
|Minded to cancel
|Harrow View Primary
|Primary
|Harrow
|The Harrow Academies Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Hurst Farm Primary Academy
|Primary
|West Sussex
|Sussex Learning Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Infinity Park Spencer Academy
|Secondary
|Derbyshire
|The Spencer Academies Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Kingston CoE VA Secondary School
|Secondary
|Kingston upon Thames
|Not applicable
|Minded to withdraw DfE share of the capital funding
|Livingstone Academy West London
|Secondary
|Richmond upon Thames
|Aspirations Academies Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Lodge Farm Primary and Nursery School
|Primary
|Essex
|Attain Academy Partnership
|Minded to cancel
|Lotmead Primary School
|Primary
|Swindon
|The Blue Kite Academy Trust
|Minded to cancel
|New College Keighley
|16-19
|Bradford
|New Collaborative Learning Trust
|Minded to cancel
|New House Farm CofE Primary School
|Primary
|Derbyshire
|Derby Diocesan Academy Trust
|Minded to cancel
|North Derbyshire University Academy
|16-19
|Derbyshire
|Redhill Academy Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Perranporth Academy
|Secondary
|Cornwall
|Truro & Penwith Academy Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Saracens Primary School
|Primary
|Barnet
|Saracens Multi-Academy Trust
|Minded to cancel
|St Joseph’s CofE Primary School
|Primary
|Hartlepool
|Melrose Learning Trust
|Minded to cancel
|St Neots Academy
|Secondary
|Bedford
|Advantage Schools
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Star Lakeside Academy, Rochdale
|Secondary
|Rochdale
|Star Academies
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Star Primary Leadership Academy, Littleborough
|Primary
|Rochdale
|Star Academies
|Minded to cancel
|Surbiton Primary Academy
|Primary
|Kingston upon Thames
|Omnia Learning Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Swan Green Academy
|Secondary
|Leicester
|Lionheart Educational Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|Swift Academy
|Secondary
|Walsall
|Windsor Academy Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|The Avenue CofE Primary School
|Primary
|Derbyshire
|Derby Diocesan Academy Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|The Terry Elliott Academy
|Primary
|Leeds
|The GORSE Academies Trust
|Minded to cancel
|Unity Romford Primary School
|Primary
|Havering
|Unity Schools Partnership
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|University of Nottingham Maths School
|16-19
|Nottingham
|East Midlands Education Trust
|Continue in Pre-Opening
|UTC Southampton
|Secondary
|Southampton
|UTC Portsmouth
|Minded to cancel
|Wootton Park School (Dallington)
|Secondary
|West Northamptonshire
|Wootton Park Academy Trust
|Minded to cancel
The special and AP free schools
|Current project name
|School type
|Local Authority
|Trust name
|Next steps
|Whitstable Special School
|FS – Special
|Kent
|Fortis Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Greensand Academy
|FS – Special
|Cambridgeshire
|Meridian Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Lime Academy March
|FS – Special
|Cambridgeshire
|LIME TRUST
|LA considering alternative funding
|Leigh Academy Birchwood
|FS – Special
|Kent
|Leigh Academies Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Unity School Great Yarmouth
|FS – Special
|Norfolk
|Unity Schools Partnership
|LA considering alternative funding
|The Ryston School
|FS – Special
|Norfolk
|Eastern Learning Alliance
|LA considering alternative funding
|Beckmead Wealden Academy
|FS – Special
|West Sussex
|The Beckmead Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Achieve Academy
|FS – Special
|Leicestershire
|Macintyre Academies
|LA considering alternative funding
|Aspire Academy
|FS – Special
|Leeds
|Ethos Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Thrive Learning Academy
|FS – Special
|Blackpool
|The Sea View Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Springwell Grimsby
|FS – Special
|North East Lincolnshire
|Wellspring Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|The Garden Village School
|FS – Special
|Darlington
|The Education Village Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Green Ways Academy
|FS – Special
|Bath and North East Somerset
|Three Ways School
|LA considering alternative funding
|Hillingdon Special Free School
|FS – Special
|Hillingdon
|The Eden Academy
|LA considering alternative funding
|Inspire Academy
|FS – Special
|Sheffield
|Ethos Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Frankley Hill School
|FS – Special
|Birmingham
|Open Thinking Partnership
|LA considering alternative funding
|Springwell Birmingham
|FS – Special
|Birmingham
|Wellspring Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|The Meadow
|FS – Special
|Enfield
|Search Education Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Unity SLD School
|FS – Special
|Suffolk
|Unity Schools Partnership
|LA considering alternative funding
|Bitham Park School
|FS – Special
|Wiltshire
|Brunel Academies Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Co-op Academy Salford
|FS – Special
|Salford
|The Co-operative Academies Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|North Star Wells
|FS – Special
|Somerset
|North Star Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Strawberry Fields School
|FS – Special
|Wokingham
|Ascendancy Partnership Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Chiltern Way Academy Windsor and Maidenhead
|FS – Special
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|Chiltern Way Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Bristol Specialist Provision
|FS – Special
|Bristol
|Enable Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Fairfax Primary Academy
|FS – Special
|Middlesbrough
|Horizons Specialist Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Rooks Nest School
|FS – Special
|Wokingham
|Ascendancy Partnership Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Biggleswade SEMH Academy
|FS – Special
|Central Bedfordshire
|Oak Bank School
|LA considering alternative funding
|South Tyneside Special Free School
|FS – Special
|South Tyneside
|PROSPER Learning Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Frimley Oak Academy
|FS – Special
|Surrey
|London South East Academies Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Forest View Academy (Bracknell Forest ASD)
|FS – Special
|Bracknell Forest
|The Propeller Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|The North Star School
|FS – Special
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|The Education Alliance
|LA considering alternative funding
|Springwell Northallerton
|FS – Special
|North Yorkshire
|Wellspring Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Enterprise Academy
|FS – Special
|Worcestershire
|Macintyre Academies
|LA considering alternative funding
|ACE Cranbrook
|FS – Special
|Devon
|Transforming Futures Multi Academy Trust Limited
|LA considering alternative funding
|Olive AP Academy – Tilbury
|FS – AP
|Thurrock
|Olive Academies
|LA considering alternative funding
|Mulberry Learning Village
|FS – AP
|Tower Hamlets
|Mulberry Schools Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Delta Calderdale AP Free School
|FS – AP
|Calderdale
|Delta Academies Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Impact Academy Wigan
|FS – AP
|Wigan
|The Bolton Impact Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Kithurst Academy
|FS – AP
|West Sussex
|The Beckmead Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Minerva AP Free School
|FS – AP
|Sheffield
|Minerva Learning Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Jude’s Academy
|FS – AP
|Kent
|Alternative Learning Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Sulis Academy
|FS – AP
|Bath and North East Somerset
|Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership
|LA considering alternative funding
|River Tees Academy Redcar and Cleveland
|FS – AP
|Redcar and Cleveland
|River Tees Multi-Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Delta Kirklees AP Free School
|FS – AP
|Kirklees
|Delta Academies Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|The Engage Academy
|FS – AP
|Cheshire East
|Youth Engagement Schools Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Turning Point
|FS – AP
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|The Constellation Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Delta Barnsley AP Free School
|FS – AP
|Barnsley
|Delta Academies Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Bowden Academy
|FS – AP
|Nottingham
|Raleigh Education Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Cumberland Alternative Provision
|FS – AP
|Cumberland
|Cumbria Education Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|EEGT Suffolk AP Free School
|FS – AP
|Suffolk
|Eastern Education Group Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|The Link Academy
|FS – AP
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Youth Engagement Schools Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Mansfield Health Academy
|FS – AP
|Blackpool
|The Sea View Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Alternative Free School for Wiltshire
|FS – AP
|Wiltshire
|REAch South Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Redwood Academy
|FS – Special
|Bromley
|Rivermead Inclusive Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Osprey Quay Special School
|FS – Special
|Dorset
|Southern Education Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Wings Academy
|FS – Special
|Hounslow
|Orchard Hill College Academy Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Betchwood Vale Academy
|FS – Special
|Surrey
|The Howard Partnership Trust
|LA considering alternative funding
|Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Buckinghamshire tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Buckinghamshire
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Bury tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Bury
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Cheshire Middlewich SEND 2022
|FS – Special
|Cheshire East
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|East Riding of Yorkshire tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Enfield tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Enfield
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Hampshire tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Hampshire
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Harrow tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Harrow
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Herefordshire tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Herefordshire
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Isle of Wight SEND 2022
|FS – Special
|Isle of Wight
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Lincolnshire tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Lincolnshire
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Newham tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Newham
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Nottinghamshire tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Nottinghamshire
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Solihull tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Solihull
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Stoke-on-Trent tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Surrey tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Surrey
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Walsall tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Walsall
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
|Westmorland and Furness tbc Special School
|FS – Special
|Westmorland and Furness
|Trust competition not complete
|Alternative funding to be provided
