Home All news
Home education

More duties? Some councils have no home education staff

Labour’s schools bill will give councils new duties to check family homes are a 'suitable learning environment'

Labour’s schools bill will give councils new duties to check family homes are a 'suitable learning environment'

24 Jan 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Proposals to give councils more power to check on pupils not in school will be “significantly insufficient” unless they get funding to build capacity – with some “hollowed-out” authorities having no dedicated home education officers.

Labour’s schools bill will give councils new duties to check family homes are a “suitable learning environment” for children not in school and provide support. They will also have to keep a register of these pupils.

But Andy Smith, president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS), said home education services had been “hollowed-out”.

The measures in themselves are not going to protect children or keep children safe

In Derby, where he works, there is just one full-time elective home education officer who “goes out and knocks on doors and tries to talk to parents”.

He said the proposed changes would be “significantly insufficient. We need to be really…clear that the measures in themselves are not going to protect children or keep children safe.

“The child protection powers are welcome, but we also need to think about the capacity and the resources going to be required to visit children in their homes [and] the training that will be required.”

More than 150,000 home educated

Schools Week approached a number of councils and asked for staff numbers.

York had none. Instead the home education duties were shared by a school inclusion and an attendance adviser. Havering had none, but was recruiting two.

Waltham Forest had just one home education officer, while Kensington and Chelsea had one who worked across two boroughs. Brighton and Bexley had 1.5 full-time equivalents, and Newcastle had two.

According to data published by the Department for Education, more than 150,000 children were home-educated at some point last year, up from 126,000 in 2023.

Meanwhile, another 150,000 were estimated as missing education last year.

Julie McCulloch
Julie McCulloch

Attempts to change legislation around home education come after the death of Sara Sharif, who was murdered by her father and stepmother after she was pulled out of mainstream education in April 2023. 

But Julie McCulloch, policy director at the Association of School and College Leaders, said it had “concerns” over whether the “capacity and expertise still exists in local authorities” to take on more duties.

“The education system in England is increasingly fragmented and lacks coherence, and we see the role of a local authority essentially eroded, even though our duties essentially haven’t changed that much.”

Schools must focus on inclusion

Kent County Council employs eight home education officers. Sarah Hammond, its corporate director children, young people and education, welcomed the legislation, but said schools must focus more on inclusion.

“If schools could get to that holy grail of full inclusion for the community of children that they are serving, I think you would naturally see elective home-education drop off.”

She said the legislation would create “quite a big remit” for councils.

Councillor John Howson, an education cabinet member in Oxfordshire, said councils should also be allowed to create their own schools for children missing education.

“Such a new school along the lines of the online academies the DfE already permits should be able to ensure that ‘no child is left behind’.”

Stephen Morgan
Stephen Morgan

The schools bill also beefs up councils’ powers to intervene and demand school attendance, and compel them to check whether a child’s home learning environment is suitable when making such orders.

It will also remove the automatic right for parents to home-school their child if they are subject to a protection investigation or are under a protection plan – meaning they are suspected of being at risk of significant harm.

In a written question in parliament this month Stephen Morgan, the minister for early education, confirmed the proposed legislation would create “additional burdens for local authorities”. 

But he said: “Additional funding will therefore be provided to support local authorities to carry out these new duties. As part of our implementation strategy, we will conduct a new burdens assessment to determine the level of funding.”

Ruth Stanier, assistant director of policy at the Local Government Association (LGA), added discussions were underway, but full cost estimates had yet to be drawn up.

Latest education roles from

Student Support and Attendance Officer

Student Support and Attendance Officer

Solihull College and University Centre

View job
Group Director of Information Technology (IT) – The Bedford College Group

Group Director of Information Technology (IT) – The Bedford College Group

FEA

View job
GCSE English Teacher

GCSE English Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Tutorial Learning Mentor

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
Tutor of Engineering : Fabrication & Welding

Tutor of Engineering : Fabrication & Welding

York College

View job
Lecturer in Construction – Carpentry & Joinery

Lecturer in Construction – Carpentry & Joinery

Castleford College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bridging the Skills Gap: Recognising Self-Awareness and Wellbeing

ASDAN renews the six core skills at the heart of its learner-led approach and development of personal effectiveness qualifications.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cybersecurity in Education: Building Trust and Integrity

Schools, academies, colleges and, universities in particular, are expected to provide state-of-the-art facilities, blending advanced technology with academic excellence...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Ensuring Learning Never Stops: Portakabin Supporting Schools Affected by RAAC

In recent months, the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in over 230 schools across England has presented...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Home education

Home education soars by 21% in a year

And the number 'missing' education entirely has risen by 28 per cent

Freddie Whittaker

Home education

Parents will need council permission to home educate children with protection enquiries or plans

Councils will also have to include schools in 'multi-agency safeguarding teams'

Freddie Whittaker

Home education

Support services: ‘Rebuild it all around schools’

Variation in support for home educated children shows Labour's uphill battle to rebuild services around schools

Freddie Whittaker

Home education
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has published its final report

Home education abuse review: ‘Protective’ school factor ‘missing from lives’

Review into deaths and abuse of 41 children finds they were 'less visible to agencies than those who attend...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *