Let us know RAAC impact, says UCAS

RAAC

Teachers are being advised to tell universities how RAAC disruption has impacted schools and pupils

4 Nov 2023, 5:00

Teachers are being advised to tell universities in UCAS applications how RAAC impacted their schools and pupils. 

Nick Hurn, the chief executive of the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, last month argued for centre-assessed grades to be awarded to youngsters in secondaries with the concrete.  

His calls fell on deaf ears as exams regulator Ofqual said special consideration was only offered if there were a problem at the time of the exam. 

But now UCAS has confirmed it is telling teachers to flag the impact of RAAC in university references, rather than in personal statements. 

Courteney Sheppard, the admission service’s interim director, said that latest guidance “asks advisers to enter any relevant information about the schools and colleges and also to note any extenuating circumstances that have impacted the applicant’s education and achievement”. 

Durham University also said that it recognised the education of some sixth-formers would be “adversely affected by RAAC disruption”.

“Universities always take adverse circumstances into consideration when making admissions decisions,” a Durham spokesperson added.  

