Home All news
RAAC

RAAC issues stall academy trust transfer plans

DfE deferred proposals to hand United Learning capital cash as part of the takeover because it is instead focused on crumbly concrete

DfE deferred proposals to hand United Learning capital cash as part of the takeover because it is instead focused on crumbly concrete

6 Nov 2023, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Plans for the country's largest trust to absorb four secondaries have stalled after the DfE deferred plans to hand over capital cash

Plans for the country’s largest trust to absorb four secondaries have stalled after the government deferred proposals to hand the chain capital cash because of RAAC issues.

United Learning asked the Department for Education for the money after checks found investment was needed at one of the schools, Nuneaton Academy in Warwickshire.  

But a DfE spokesperson said it was “prioritising removing RAAC, which means other work may be slightly delayed”.  

Marion Plant, the chief executive of the Midland Academies Trust, which currently runs the schools, said it would not meet the November 1 conversion date.

“However, we have been reassured that Nuneaton Academy remains a top priority for the department while the work to identify and address RAAC in schools is ongoing.” 

Plant added the matter was expected to “be finalised soon”, with a “new transfer date [due to be set] over the coming weeks”. 

More from this theme

RAAC

Early RAAC work ‘financially penalises’ council

City council says it won't be reimbursed for 'putting children’s safety first' by repairing RAAC school early

Jack Dyson

RAAC
Teachers are being advised to tell UCAS about the impact of RAAC disruption on pupils

Let us know RAAC impact, says UCAS

Teachers are being advised to tell universities how RAAC disruption has impacted schools and pupils

Jack Dyson

RAAC

Calls for teacher grades for RAAC schools fall on deaf ears

Bishop Wilkinson academy trust chief said he does not want pupils to 'be disadvantaged' by RAAC disruption

Samantha Booth

RAAC
Exclusive

School leaders fear financial impact of pupil withdrawal over RAAC

Families fear further disruption, and leaders worry concrete crisis will affect applications for 2024

Samantha Booth

RAAC

RAAC: 8 things we learned from Baroness Barran

Minister and DfE boss appear in front of MPs as number of affected schools balloons to 174

Freddie Whittaker

RAAC

RAAC: Keegan under fire over holiday and ‘portacabin’ claims

Education secretary slammed for going on holiday after ministers advised to close RAAC schools (and saying children 'prefer portacabins')

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *