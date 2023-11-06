DfE deferred proposals to hand United Learning capital cash as part of the takeover because it is instead focused on crumbly concrete

Plans for the country’s largest trust to absorb four secondaries have stalled after the government deferred proposals to hand the chain capital cash because of RAAC issues.

United Learning asked the Department for Education for the money after checks found investment was needed at one of the schools, Nuneaton Academy in Warwickshire.

But a DfE spokesperson said it was “prioritising removing RAAC, which means other work may be slightly delayed”.

Marion Plant, the chief executive of the Midland Academies Trust, which currently runs the schools, said it would not meet the November 1 conversion date.

“However, we have been reassured that Nuneaton Academy remains a top priority for the department while the work to identify and address RAAC in schools is ongoing.”

Plant added the matter was expected to “be finalised soon”, with a “new transfer date [due to be set] over the coming weeks”.