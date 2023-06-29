Home All news
Schools

Infant free school meals funding rises by 5% but still ‘falls short’

Government announces funding for meals for the youngest pupils will rise from £2.41 to £2.53

Government announces funding for meals for the youngest pupils will rise from £2.41 to £2.53

29 Jun 2023, 11:23

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
free school meals

Government funding for universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) will rise by 5 per cent, but critics say the increase “falls far too short” of what is needed due to inflation.

Guidance published yesterday shows the funding for free school meals offered to all pupils in reception, year 1 and year 2 will rise by 12p from £2.41 to £2.53 a meal.

The uplift will be backdated to April 1. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows inflation rose by 7.8 per cent in the 12 months to April 2023.

Brad Pearce, chair of LACA, which represents school food providers, said: “We recognise any increase in funding is a good thing”.

But he added that the rise for 2023-24 “falls far too short and the sums still don’t add up”.

“Government urgently needs to act now and increase funding in line with inflation of food and labour”.

When universal free meals for infants were introduced in 2014-15, the rate per meal was set at £2.30 and remained frozen in cash terms for the following five years.

Funding has not kept pace with inflation

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), this period saw the funding lose 8 per cent of its value in real terms, while subsequent rises have not kept up with inflation.

Last year, the funding rate for the meals rose by just 7p per meal.

The IFS estimated that if funding had kept pace with inflation, the rate per meal would now stand at £2.87.

Analysis by the National Education Union suggests the actual cost of providing meals is even higher – around £3.30 once rising food, energy and staff costs are taken into account.

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the new rate would leave “many schools having to heavily subsidise the provision of free school meals from budgets already under considerable pressure”.

“Suppliers may have to pass on increased costs and while schools will work with them to try and maintain the quality of food provided, school leaders are facing impossible choices about where to cut spending.

“We need to see much more government investment in free school meals – not only to fully fund the costs of universal infant provision but also to expand eligibility for older children so that all pupils in households in receipt of universal credit receive them.”

Data published by the Department for Education earlier this month showed more than two million children are now eligible for means-tested free school meals.

More from this theme

Schools
The DfE has announced the names of flexible working school and trust ambassadors as part of its national programme

Flexible working: DfE announces new list of school ambassadors

But only three of the original participant schools and trusts are part of the new programme

Amy Walker

Schools

£85m quietly slashed from school climate change scheme

Spending watchdog says DfE has 'no plan in place' to meet government decarbonisation targets

Jack Dyson

Schools
Parents are still paying hundreds of pounds a year to foot school uniform bills, a survey suggests

School uniform rules have limited impact, poll suggests

Calls for further action as The Children's Society survey shows rising uniform costs and branded items still rife

Amy Walker

Schools
Outsourcing firm Capita has lost its contract to run the teachers' pension scheme

Capita loses out on £233m Teachers’ Pension Scheme contract to Indian IT firm

Outsourcing firm has run the pension scheme for 27 years, but also recently pulled out of teacher training contract

Amy Walker

Schools

Teacher given OBE last year guilty of misconduct over £180k bonuses

But former deputy head avoids ban as case dragged on for 'extremely long time'

Schools Week Reporter

Schools
The education secretary has launched a call for evidence into how AI could be used to benefit schools, but some are already using the technology

AI: how are schools using the technology in classrooms?

Ministers hope AI can 'transform' teacher workloads, but just 17 per cent of teachers have used the technology in...

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *