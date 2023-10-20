Home All news
Academies

Sir Hamid Patel appointed Confederation of School Trusts chair

Star Academies boss outlines his 'absolute commitment to represent the interests of all trusts, of all sizes and all geographies in England'

Star Academies boss outlines his 'absolute commitment to represent the interests of all trusts, of all sizes and all geographies in England'

20 Oct 2023, 9:26

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
free schools

The academy trust membership body Confederation of School Trusts has appointed Sir Hamid Patel as its new chair.

Patel, who has served on its board since 2019, said it was his absolute commitment to represent the interests of all trusts, of all sizes and in all geographies in England”.

He takes over from Rob McDonough, chief executive of East Midlands Education Trust who resigned recently.

In an update to members sent this morning, CST chief executive Leora Cruddas said she was “very much looking forward” to working with Patel.

“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented board of trustees who each bring a wealth of experience from their respective positions in trusts, reflecting the whole span of CST membership,” she added.

“We are stronger for this expertise and breadth in our governance.”

Patel added it would be a “privilege” to serve alongside the board and CST team.

“CST has grown exponentially to become a well-regarded national organisation representing the majority of the trust sector,” he told members.

“As an established point of reference for trusts, policy makers and regulatory bodies, we influence national policy and young people’s life chances on your behalf. Alongside positioning ourselves for the future, we will continue to deliver quality services for our members: our power and credibility comes from you.”

More from this theme

Academies

‘Coasting’ powers putting ‘squeeze’ on voluntary converter help

Regional director says ‘best examples’ of academisation take place when she collaborates with councils to help them visit trusts...

Jack Dyson

Academies

DfE hopes £1.2m contract will boost academy trustee recruitment

Tender comes as survey finds three quarters of governors have difficulty recruiting to their boards

Freddie Whittaker

Academies
Three new sixth forms run by Eton and Star Academies are set to open in the Midlands and North

DfE green-lights three ‘elite’ Eton Star sixth forms

The free schools in Dudley, Teesside and Oldham are among 15 approved by the government this week

Amy Walker

Academies
Ofsted has rated a school good after overturning its recent inadequate judgment

Fact check: Do council schools really outperform academies?

Local Government Association analysis has some major flaws – here’s what you need to know...

Freddie Whittaker

Academies
Exclusive

Ex-turnaround trust CEO charged with historic child sex offences

Gareth Mason, who had been on secondment at the Falcon trust, to appear in court later this month

John Dickens

Academies
Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer of the Astrea academy school group based in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Astrea ‘strong and improving’ but exclusions ‘too high’ says Ofsted

Leaders 'united by vision of addressing disadvantage', but behaviour and attendance issues remain

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *