Star Academies boss outlines his 'absolute commitment to represent the interests of all trusts, of all sizes and all geographies in England'

The academy trust membership body Confederation of School Trusts has appointed Sir Hamid Patel as its new chair.

Patel, who has served on its board since 2019, said it was his “absolute commitment to represent the interests of all trusts, of all sizes and in all geographies in England”.

He takes over from Rob McDonough, chief executive of East Midlands Education Trust who resigned recently.

In an update to members sent this morning, CST chief executive Leora Cruddas said she was “very much looking forward” to working with Patel.

“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented board of trustees who each bring a wealth of experience from their respective positions in trusts, reflecting the whole span of CST membership,” she added.

“We are stronger for this expertise and breadth in our governance.”

Patel added it would be a “privilege” to serve alongside the board and CST team.

“CST has grown exponentially to become a well-regarded national organisation representing the majority of the trust sector,” he told members.

“As an established point of reference for trusts, policy makers and regulatory bodies, we influence national policy and young people’s life chances on your behalf. Alongside positioning ourselves for the future, we will continue to deliver quality services for our members: our power and credibility comes from you.”