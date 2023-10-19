GCSE disadvantage gap widens again

Gap in attainment between poorer pupils and better-off peers widest since 2011

The gap in GCSE attainment between disadvantaged pupils and their better-off peers has widened again, and is at its highest for over a decade.

Key stage 4 data published today shows the gap, which is based on average GCSE English and maths attainment nationally, widened from 3.84 last year to 3.95 this year. The gap has now widened every year since 2020.

It comes after the proportion of top GCSE grades handed out to 16-year-olds in England dropped by 17 per cent, falling to near the same level as pre-pandemic 2019.

The DfE said the widening of the disadvantage gap index “may reflect the difficult circumstances that many pupils will have experienced over the last few academic years”.

But the gap was already widening before the Covid pandemic, having narrowed to its joint lowest level in 2017.

