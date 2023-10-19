RAAC confirmed at 214 schools, says DfE

Number of confirmed cases up by 24 per cent in a month

The presence of dangerous RAAC concrete has been confirmed at 214 schools, the Department for Education has said.

It marks a rise of 41, or 24 per cent on the last list published on September 19, when 173 schools were named.

The data also shows that 99.9 per cent of schools with buildings in the target era for RAAC have completed the government’s questionnaire, which suggests only around 15 schools are yet to respond.

Essex remains the worst-affected area, with 62 schools with confirmed RAAC, followed by Kent with eight, Suffolk and Hertfordshire with seven and Surrey with 6.

The DfE list also includes three schools – Brandhall Primary in Sandwell, Cockermouth School in Cumberland and The Appleton School in Essex – where it said it had found RAAC was “not present after initial tests”.

These schools have been removed from the list below.

The full RAAC list as of October 16

School name Local authority Mitigation as of October 16 Bishop Douglass School Finchley Barnet All pupils in face-to-face education Cleeve Park School Bexley All pupils in face-to-face education Ark Boulton Academy Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education Aston Manor Academy Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education Baskerville School Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education Maryvale Catholic Primary School Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education Prince Albert Junior and Infant School Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School Birmingham All pupils in face-to-face education Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School Blackpool All pupils in face-to-face education Canon Slade School Bolton All pupils in face-to-face education St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton Bolton All pupils in face-to-face education St Bernard’s RC Primary School, Bolton Bolton All pupils in face-to-face education St Stephen and All Martyrs’ CofE School, Lever Bridge Bolton All pupils in face-to-face education St William of York Catholic Primary School Bolton All pupils in face-to-face education Baildon Church of England Primary School Bradford All pupils in face-to-face education Christ Church Church of England Academy Bradford All pupils in face-to-face education Crossflatts Primary School Bradford All pupils in face-to-face education Eldwick Primary School Bradford All pupils in face-to-face education The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy Bradford All pupils in face-to-face education Kingsbury High School Brent All pupils in face-to-face education St Gregory’s Catholic Science College Brent All pupils in face-to-face education Cheddington Combined School Buckinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School Buckinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School Buckinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Michael’s Catholic School Buckinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education Waddesdon Church of England School Buckinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education Sandbach School Cheshire East All pupils in face-to-face education The Macclesfield Academy Cheshire East All pupils in face-to-face education Ellesmere Port Catholic High School, a Voluntary Academy Cheshire West and Chester All pupils in face-to-face education Camborne College (part of Cornwall College) Cornwall All pupils in face-to-face education Ferryhill School County Durham All pupils in face-to-face education St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College County Durham Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston County Durham All pupils in face-to-face education St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham County Durham Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Carmel College Darlington All pupils in face-to-face education St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School Darlington All pupils in face-to-face education St Edward’s Catholic Academy Derbyshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy Derbyshire All pupils in face-to-face education Colyton Grammar School Devon All pupils in face-to-face education Exmouth Community College Devon All pupils in face-to-face education Petroc Devon All pupils in face-to-face education Redhill School Dudley All pupils in face-to-face education The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls Ealing All pupils in face-to-face education Langney Primary Academy East Sussex All pupils in face-to-face education Ark John Keats Academy Enfield All pupils in face-to-face education St Ignatius College Enfield All pupils in face-to-face education Winchmore School Enfield All pupils in face-to-face education Anglo European School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Barnes Farm Junior School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Baynards Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Beehive Lane Community Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Bentfield Primary School and Nursery Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Broomfield Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Buttsbury Junior School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Cann Hall Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Cherry Tree Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Chipping Ongar Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Clacton County High School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Elm Hall Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Elmstead Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Eversley Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Great Leighs Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Harlowbury Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Harwich and Dovercourt High School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hatfield Heath Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hillhouse CofE Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Hockley Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Jerounds Primary Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Katherine Semar Infant School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Katherine Semar Junior School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Lambourne Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Lubbins Park Primary Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Manningtree High School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Merrylands Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Mersea Island School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Priory Primary School, Bicknacre Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Ravens Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Roding Valley High School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Southview School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Spring Meadow Primary School & School House Nursery Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Springfield Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education St Helena School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Stanway Fiveways Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Steeple Bumpstead Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Tendring Technology College Essex All pupils in face-to-face education The Billericay School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Bromfords School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The FitzWimarc School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education The Gilberd School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education The Honywood Community Science School Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements The Ramsey Academy, Halstead Essex All pupils in face-to-face education The Thomas Lord Audley School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre Essex Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Water Lane Primary Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Wells Park School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education White Court School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education White Hall Academy and Nursery Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Winter Gardens Academy Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Woodville Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education Wyburns Primary School Essex All pupils in face-to-face education St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green Gateshead All pupils in face-to-face education St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon Gateshead All pupils in face-to-face education Marling School Gloucestershire All pupils in face-to-face education St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School Greenwich All pupils in face-to-face education The London Oratory School Hammersmith and Fulham Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Westside School Hammersmith and Fulham All pupils in face-to-face education Cranbourne Hampshire All pupils in face-to-face education Farnborough College of Technology Hampshire All pupils in face-to-face education Havant Academy Hampshire All pupils in face-to-face education Hounsdown School Hampshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Anne’s Catholic Primary School Hampshire All pupils in face-to-face education Hornsey School for Girls Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education Park View School Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education St John Vianney RC Primary School Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education St Mary’s Priory RC Infant School Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education Welbourne Primary School Haringey All pupils in face-to-face education Golden Flatts Primary School Hartlepool All pupils in face-to-face education The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School Havering All pupils in face-to-face education Bushey and Oxhey Infant School Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Churchfield CofE Academy Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Links Academy Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Markyate Village School and Nursery Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education St John Catholic Primary School Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Watford Grammar School for Boys Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Widford School Hertfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education St Aloysius RC College Islington All pupils in face-to-face education Birchington Church of England Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Godinton Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education King Ethelbert School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Palmarsh Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley Kent All pupils in face-to-face education St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Sunny Bank Primary School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Westlands School Kent All pupils in face-to-face education Batley Girls High School Kirklees All pupils in face-to-face education Shelley College, A Share Academy Kirklees All pupils in face-to-face education Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School Lambeth All pupils in face-to-face education Knuzden St Oswald’s Church of England Primary Academy Lancashire All pupils in face-to-face education Our Lady’s Catholic High School Lancashire All pupils in face-to-face education Woodkirk Academy Leeds All pupils in face-to-face education Mayflower Primary School Leicester All pupils in face-to-face education Parks Primary School Leicester All pupils in face-to-face education St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy Leicestershire All pupils in face-to-face education Myatt Garden Primary School Lewisham All pupils in face-to-face education Grantham College Lincolnshire All pupils in face-to-face education Dixons Broadgreen Academy Liverpool All pupils in face-to-face education Avenue Centre for Education Luton All pupils in face-to-face education Surrey Street Primary School Luton All pupils in face-to-face education All Saints C of E Primary School Manchester All pupils in face-to-face education Holcombe Grammar School Medway All pupils in face-to-face education Denbigh School Milton Keynes All pupils in face-to-face education St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton Newcastle upon Tyne All pupils in face-to-face education St Francis’ Catholic Primary School Newham All pupils in face-to-face education Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy Norfolk All pupils in face-to-face education Gordano School North Somerset All pupils in face-to-face education St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend North Tyneside All pupils in face-to-face education Scalby School North Yorkshire Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy Nottinghamshire All pupils in face-to-face education Wallingford School Oxfordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Peterborough College (part of Inspire Education Group) Peterborough All pupils in face-to-face education The Palmer Catholic Academy Redbridge All pupils in face-to-face education Wood Green Academy Sandwell All pupils in face-to-face education Abbey Lane Primary School Sheffield All pupils in face-to-face education Pippins School Slough All pupils in face-to-face education Selworthy Special School Somerset All pupils in face-to-face education St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn South Tyneside All pupils in face-to-face education Kingsdown School Southend-on-Sea All pupils in face-to-face education Shoeburyness High School Southend-on-Sea All pupils in face-to-face education Sir Thomas Boughey Academy Staffordshire All pupils in face-to-face education Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group) Stockport All pupils in face-to-face education Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust) Stockport All pupils in face-to-face education Claydon High School Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education East Bergholt High School Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education Farlingaye High School Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education Hadleigh High School Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education Newmarket Academy Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education Stowupland High School Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education Thurston Community College Suffolk All pupils in face-to-face education St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland Sunderland All pupils in face-to-face education Danetree Primary School Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education Kings College Guildford Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education Shawfield Primary School Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education The Grove Primary Academy Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education The Magna Carta School Surrey All pupils in face-to-face education The Link School Sutton All pupils in face-to-face education Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre Telford and Wrekin All pupils in face-to-face education Arthur Bugler Primary School Thurrock All pupils in face-to-face education East Tilbury Primary School Thurrock All pupils in face-to-face education Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery Thurrock All pupils in face-to-face education St Clere’s School Thurrock Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Thameside Primary School Thurrock All pupils in face-to-face education Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College Tower Hamlets All pupils in face-to-face education Seven Mills Primary School Tower Hamlets All pupils in face-to-face education Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School Tower Hamlets Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements Altrincham College Trafford All pupils in face-to-face education Sale Grammar School Trafford All pupils in face-to-face education Myton School Warwickshire All pupils in face-to-face education Outwoods Primary School Warwickshire All pupils in face-to-face education Northampton International Academy West Northamptonshire All pupils in face-to-face education Greenway Junior School West Sussex All pupils in face-to-face education St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School Westminster All pupils in face-to-face education Atherton St George’s CofE Primary School Wigan All pupils in face-to-face education Dean Trust Rose Bridge Wigan All pupils in face-to-face education St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot Windsor and Maidenhead All pupils in face-to-face education

More to follow.