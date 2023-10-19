RAAC confirmed at 214 schools, says DfE

The presence of dangerous RAAC concrete has been confirmed at 214 schools, the Department for Education has said.
It marks a rise of 41, or 24 per cent on the last list published on September 19, when 173 schools were named.
The data also shows that 99.9 per cent of schools with buildings in the target era for RAAC have completed the government’s questionnaire, which suggests only around 15 schools are yet to respond.
Essex remains the worst-affected area, with 62 schools with confirmed RAAC, followed by Kent with eight, Suffolk and Hertfordshire with seven and Surrey with 6.
The DfE list also includes three schools – Brandhall Primary in Sandwell, Cockermouth School in Cumberland and The Appleton School in Essex – where it said it had found RAAC was “not present after initial tests”.
These schools have been removed from the list below.
The full RAAC list as of October 16
|School name
|Local authority
|Mitigation as of October 16
|Bishop Douglass School Finchley
|Barnet
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cleeve Park School
|Bexley
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ark Boulton Academy
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Aston Manor Academy
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Baskerville School
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Maryvale Catholic Primary School
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Prince Albert Junior and Infant School
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
|Blackpool
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Canon Slade School
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Bernard’s RC Primary School, Bolton
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Stephen and All Martyrs’ CofE School, Lever Bridge
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St William of York Catholic Primary School
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Baildon Church of England Primary School
|Bradford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Christ Church Church of England Academy
|Bradford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Crossflatts Primary School
|Bradford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Eldwick Primary School
|Bradford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy
|Bradford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Kingsbury High School
|Brent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Gregory’s Catholic Science College
|Brent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cheddington Combined School
|Buckinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School
|Buckinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
|Buckinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Michael’s Catholic School
|Buckinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Waddesdon Church of England School
|Buckinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sandbach School
|Cheshire East
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Macclesfield Academy
|Cheshire East
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ellesmere Port Catholic High School, a Voluntary Academy
|Cheshire West and Chester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Camborne College (part of Cornwall College)
|Cornwall
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ferryhill School
|County Durham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College
|County Durham
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston
|County Durham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham
|County Durham
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Carmel College
|Darlington
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School
|Darlington
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Edward’s Catholic Academy
|Derbyshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Derbyshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Colyton Grammar School
|Devon
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Exmouth Community College
|Devon
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Petroc
|Devon
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Redhill School
|Dudley
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls
|Ealing
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Langney Primary Academy
|East Sussex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ark John Keats Academy
|Enfield
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Ignatius College
|Enfield
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Winchmore School
|Enfield
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Anglo European School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Barnes Farm Junior School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Baynards Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Beehive Lane Community Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Broomfield Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Buttsbury Junior School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cann Hall Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cherry Tree Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Chipping Ongar Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Clacton County High School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Elm Hall Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Elmstead Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Eversley Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Great Leighs Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Harlowbury Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Harwich and Dovercourt High School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hatfield Heath Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hillhouse CofE Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hockley Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Jerounds Primary Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherine Semar Infant School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherine Semar Junior School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Lambourne Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Lubbins Park Primary Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Manningtree High School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Merrylands Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mersea Island School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Priory Primary School, Bicknacre
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ravens Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Roding Valley High School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Southview School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Spring Meadow Primary School & School House Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Springfield Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Helena School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Stanway Fiveways Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Steeple Bumpstead Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Tendring Technology College
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Billericay School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Bromfords School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The FitzWimarc School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Gilberd School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Honywood Community Science School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Thomas Lord Audley School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Water Lane Primary Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Wells Park School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|White Court School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|White Hall Academy and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Winter Gardens Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Woodville Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Wyburns Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
|Gateshead
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon
|Gateshead
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Marling School
|Gloucestershire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School
|Greenwich
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The London Oratory School
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Westside School
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cranbourne
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Farnborough College of Technology
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Havant Academy
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hounsdown School
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Anne’s Catholic Primary School
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hornsey School for Girls
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Park View School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St John Vianney RC Primary School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Mary’s Priory RC Infant School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Welbourne Primary School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Golden Flatts Primary School
|Hartlepool
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School
|Havering
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bushey and Oxhey Infant School
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Churchfield CofE Academy
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Links Academy
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Markyate Village School and Nursery
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St John Catholic Primary School
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Watford Grammar School for Boys
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Widford School
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Aloysius RC College
|Islington
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Birchington Church of England Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Godinton Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|King Ethelbert School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Palmarsh Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sunny Bank Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Westlands School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Batley Girls High School
|Kirklees
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Shelley College, A Share Academy
|Kirklees
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
|Lambeth
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Knuzden St Oswald’s Church of England Primary Academy
|Lancashire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Our Lady’s Catholic High School
|Lancashire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Woodkirk Academy
|Leeds
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mayflower Primary School
|Leicester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Parks Primary School
|Leicester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Leicestershire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Myatt Garden Primary School
|Lewisham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Grantham College
|Lincolnshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Dixons Broadgreen Academy
|Liverpool
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Avenue Centre for Education
|Luton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Surrey Street Primary School
|Luton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|All Saints C of E Primary School
|Manchester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holcombe Grammar School
|Medway
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Denbigh School
|Milton Keynes
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Francis’ Catholic Primary School
|Newham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy
|Norfolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Gordano School
|North Somerset
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend
|North Tyneside
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Scalby School
|North Yorkshire
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Nottinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Wallingford School
|Oxfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Peterborough College (part of Inspire Education Group)
|Peterborough
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Palmer Catholic Academy
|Redbridge
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Wood Green Academy
|Sandwell
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Abbey Lane Primary School
|Sheffield
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Pippins School
|Slough
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Selworthy Special School
|Somerset
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn
|South Tyneside
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Kingsdown School
|Southend-on-Sea
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Shoeburyness High School
|Southend-on-Sea
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sir Thomas Boughey Academy
|Staffordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)
|Stockport
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)
|Stockport
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Claydon High School
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|East Bergholt High School
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Farlingaye High School
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hadleigh High School
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Newmarket Academy
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Stowupland High School
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Thurston Community College
|Suffolk
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
|Sunderland
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Danetree Primary School
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Kings College Guildford
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Shawfield Primary School
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Grove Primary Academy
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Magna Carta School
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|The Link School
|Sutton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre
|Telford and Wrekin
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Arthur Bugler Primary School
|Thurrock
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|East Tilbury Primary School
|Thurrock
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery
|Thurrock
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Clere’s School
|Thurrock
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Thameside Primary School
|Thurrock
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College
|Tower Hamlets
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Seven Mills Primary School
|Tower Hamlets
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School
|Tower Hamlets
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Altrincham College
|Trafford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Sale Grammar School
|Trafford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Myton School
|Warwickshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Outwoods Primary School
|Warwickshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Northampton International Academy
|West Northamptonshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Greenway Junior School
|West Sussex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School
|Westminster
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Atherton St George’s CofE Primary School
|Wigan
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Dean Trust Rose Bridge
|Wigan
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|All pupils in face-to-face education
More to follow.
