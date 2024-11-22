Home All news
‘Jobs for the boys’ fears as ministers pick school improvement advisers

New regional improvement for standards and excellence (RISE) teams will start to be rolled out in January

22 Nov 2024, 5:00

The first group of leaders appointed to the government’s new school improvement squads will be picked by ministers, it has emerged, sparking fears of more “jobs for the boys”.

The Department for Education launched a recruitment drive this month to secure the services of experienced turnaround leaders to work as advisers on its regional improvement for standards and excellence (RISE) teams.

The divisions, which will also be staffed by civil servants, will start to be rolled out in January, commissioning support for struggling schools from bodies such as trusts, councils and federations.

Pepe Di'Iasio
Pepe DiIasio

But it has now been confirmed that a “small number of advisers” will be approached directly by department officials for those teams starting in January – avoiding the application process.

Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio said: “We are sure that those leading the recruitment process will recognise how crucial it is that all advisors have the required knowledge and experience to provide the best possible help.

“Taking the time to conduct a fair and thorough recruitment process would seem to be the best way of ensuring this.”

£600-a-day gig

The DfE expects to second up to three full-time equivalent school leaders to each of the nine regional groups for about two days a week. They will be paid £600 a day for the pleasure.

Applications opened three weeks ago, with the advert stating that those who make the cut will be expected to be in post between January and April 2025.

The department stressed this week that “most” will be recruited through “a fair and open competition”. However, the direct appointments “will ensure that our team of advisers have the right mix of specialisms to support all types of schools” and can start in January.

It is still working through what the mix of advisers will be but has started reaching out to potential recruits to gauge their interest.

One multi-academy trust CEO, who asked not to be named, described the move as “a missed opportunity… for the DfE to work transparently”.

“Instead of these being fully appointed through a robust system, some special individuals have been selected… without any clarity as to the criteria on which their selection has been made.

“Is this a new approach or simply more of the same jobs for the boys?”

