Ex-Tory MP claims government threatened free school project

An MP who defected from the Conservatives to Labour this week has claimed the government threatened to pull a new school project in his constituency if he didn’t vote with them.

Christian Wakeford, who crossed the floor yesterday amid criticism of Boris Johnson’s leadership, told the BBC the new school was “threatened” by the government if he “didn’t vote in one particular way”.

Wakeford, the MP for Bury South in Greater Manchester, announced last February that a new free school had been approved for the Radcliffe area. The new school is due to be run by Star Academies.

The new Labour MP was quizzed about claims by a Conservative MP, William Wragg, that MPs had faced “pressures and intimidation from members of the government” in the ongoing furore over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown.

Wragg, a former member of the Parliamentary education committee, alleged that whips had threatened to “withdraw investments” from MPs’ constituencies “which are funded from the public purse”.

Asked whether the same thing had happened to him, Wakeford replied: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I didn’t vote in one particular way. This is a town that has not had a high school for the best part of 10 years.”

It is not known which vote in Parliament this relates to, or when the alleged threat was made.

“How would you feel when they hold back the regeneration of a town for a vote. It didn’t sit comfortably, and that was really the starting to question my place where I was, and ultimately to where I am now.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said in response to Wragg’s comments that it was “not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations”.

“If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully.”

But another Conservative MP, Michael Fabricant, tweeted that “if I reported every time I had been threatened by a Whip or if a Whip reported every time I had threatened them, the police wouldn’t have any time to conduct any other police work”.

The government was approached for comment on Wakeford’s claims.