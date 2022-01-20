Home All news
Covid

All schools and trusts offered improvement help to tackle Covid woes

The trust and school improvement offer, including support from NLEs, is no longer limited to RI schools

The trust and school improvement offer, including support from NLEs, is no longer limited to RI schools

20 Jan 2022, 16:52

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
The DfE is offering schools and trusts improvement support to deal with Covid problems

The government is urging schools and trusts to seek help overcoming Covid disruption, under a scheme offering improvement support from experienced leaders and trusts.

The Department for Education has now opened up its improvement offer to all schools and trusts. Eligibility was previously limited to schools and trusts running schools with a “requires improvement” rating.

The programme offers extra funding for “up to three days’ support and advice from a national leader of education or equivalent” senior leader.

Their role is typically to “help your leadership team identify and implement improvements within the school and support the building of relationships with a MAT, where appropriate”.

It also offers up to £10,000 towards a trust partnership, “where a suitable partner MAT is identified, and subject to the availability of funds”.

But the DfE said in its regular email to school leaders today that the offer had been widened “to any school that would benefit from it due to disruption caused by Covid-19”.

Examples of issues they could help tackle include difficulties delivering remote education, low attendance, significant staff shortages, and “any other factors which would put schools or trusts at risk of disruption” linked to Covid.

The scheme was introduced by former education secretary Damian Hinds, after he ditched the ‘coasting schools’ intervention.

But a government-commissioned evaluation of the 2019-20 support offer found delays in schools accessing NLE support, as well as logistical and administrative problems.

Wider reforms to the NLE programme have also been delayed until September this year, with no bidders for the contract and issues blamed on Covid.

More from this theme

Covid
masks face coverings schools outbreaks

Face masks in classrooms ditched from tomorrow

Rules on coverings in communal areas will end on Thursday next week

Freddie Whittaker

Covid

Schools fear closures amid Covid testing kit delays

8% of schools reported having staff unable to attend due to a lack of Covid tests

James Carr

Covid
Exclusive

Edenred out as DfE sets up school meal voucher plan B

Edtech firm win 'contingency scheme' contract

Samantha Booth

Covid

State schools in deprived areas hit hardest by staff absence

Schools report using non-teaching staff to cover lessons and almost one in 10 combine classes as Omicron disruption continues

Freddie Whittaker

Covid
breakfast clubs

DfE to pay 100% of breakfast clubs costs until August in partial U-turn

Government delays plan to make schools pay 25% of breakfast costs and expands eligibility 'in light of Covid'

Freddie Whittaker

Covid

DfE says over 550 ex-teachers answered Covid call to arms

But no figures on how many have actually rejoined classrooms missing tens of thousands of teachers

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *