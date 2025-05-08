Home All news
Movers and Shakers

Ex-minister Nick Gibb to advise phone pouch firm

Former Conservative politician becomes strategy adviser to American firm Yondr

Former Conservative politician becomes strategy adviser to American firm Yondr

8 May 2025, 12:31

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Nick Gibb

Former schools minister Sir Nick Gibb has been recruited as a strategic adviser by a company that sells pouches to lock away children’s phones.

The Conservative politician has taken up the role with Yondr, an American firm which supplies around 250 schools in the UK. 

He will advise the company on education policy, strategic partnerships and product development initiatives aimed at schools and other education settings.

It comes amid a national debate about whether schools should be forced to fully ban the use of phones during the school day.

Gibb, who served four prime ministers for more than 10 years across three separate terms as schools minister, stood down as an MP at last year’s election. 

Alongside Michael Gove, he was a principal architect of Conservative education policy for around two decades.

Gibb said he was “delighted to join Yondr at this critical time when the relationship between technology and education continues to evolve.

“I look forward to supporting Yondr’s innovative approach to creating distraction-free teaching environments that enhance student focus and achievement.”

Schools Week understands the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA), which advises on new roles for recent ministers and advisers, has issued conditions for the role. But it is yet to release details.

During his time in office, Gibb championed the academies and free schools programme, a knowledge-rich curriculum and strict behaviour policies. 

Since leaving his ministerial role, he has worked for the Education Development Trust and served as an unpaid member of the UNESCO global alliance on science of learning for education. 

Last year he was knighted for his services to education. 

‘Invaluable expertise’

Yondr is used by 3,000 schools in 21 countries. The company operates a London office that supplies around 250 state and private schools in the UK.

In the US, the company’s sales figures reportedly increased from $174,000 in 2021 to $2.13 million in 2023.

Schools pay approximately £25 for each phone pouch. The pouches use a magnetic locking system and are kept with pupils while they are in school. They can then unlock their phone before they leave at the end of the day.

Research by the children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza found almost all schools restricted phones, but just 3.5 per cent of secondary schools imposed total bans.

Graham Dugoni, CEO of Yondr, said: “Nick’s deep understanding of education systems and his commitment to evidence-based approaches align perfectly with Yondr’s mission.

“His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop solutions that support focused learning environments.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: OCR, Northern, All Saints

This week's movers and shakers include a 'keen Germanophile' and a serving professor working as a trust leader

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers

Russell Hobby to be CEO of The Kemnal Academies Trust

Ex-NAHT general secretary and Teach First leader announced plans to leave the teacher training charity last year

Freddie Whittaker

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: ODST, Pearson, Northern, ISC

This week’s movers and shakers include a keen cyclist, former special constable and a school chef who once played...

Freddie Whittaker

Movers and Shakers

Northern Education Trust appoints new chief executive officer

Deputy to step up to top role, as another large trust appoints a new boss

Rhi Storer

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *