Ex-minister Nick Gibb to advise phone pouch firm

Former Conservative politician becomes strategy adviser to American firm Yondr

Former schools minister Sir Nick Gibb has been recruited as a strategic adviser by a company that sells pouches to lock away children’s phones.

The Conservative politician has taken up the role with Yondr, an American firm which supplies around 250 schools in the UK.

He will advise the company on education policy, strategic partnerships and product development initiatives aimed at schools and other education settings.

It comes amid a national debate about whether schools should be forced to fully ban the use of phones during the school day.

Gibb, who served four prime ministers for more than 10 years across three separate terms as schools minister, stood down as an MP at last year’s election.

Alongside Michael Gove, he was a principal architect of Conservative education policy for around two decades.

Gibb said he was “delighted to join Yondr at this critical time when the relationship between technology and education continues to evolve.

“I look forward to supporting Yondr’s innovative approach to creating distraction-free teaching environments that enhance student focus and achievement.”

Schools Week understands the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA), which advises on new roles for recent ministers and advisers, has issued conditions for the role. But it is yet to release details.

During his time in office, Gibb championed the academies and free schools programme, a knowledge-rich curriculum and strict behaviour policies.

Since leaving his ministerial role, he has worked for the Education Development Trust and served as an unpaid member of the UNESCO global alliance on science of learning for education.

Last year he was knighted for his services to education.

‘Invaluable expertise’

Yondr is used by 3,000 schools in 21 countries. The company operates a London office that supplies around 250 state and private schools in the UK.

In the US, the company’s sales figures reportedly increased from $174,000 in 2021 to $2.13 million in 2023.

Schools pay approximately £25 for each phone pouch. The pouches use a magnetic locking system and are kept with pupils while they are in school. They can then unlock their phone before they leave at the end of the day.

Research by the children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza found almost all schools restricted phones, but just 3.5 per cent of secondary schools imposed total bans.

Graham Dugoni, CEO of Yondr, said: “Nick’s deep understanding of education systems and his commitment to evidence-based approaches align perfectly with Yondr’s mission.

“His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop solutions that support focused learning environments.”