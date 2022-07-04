Home All news
Exams

Ex-DfE adviser and ESFA boss appointed in Ofqual board shake-up

New board members to bring 'invaluable insight', says regulator chair

4 Jul 2022, 16:57

exam grades ofqual

A former adviser to the Department for Education and the ex-top boss at the Education and Skills Funding Agency have joined the Ofqual board.

Chris Paterson and Eileen Milner are among six new members in a shake-up of the exam regulator’s board announced today.

Paterson joined the Education Endowment Foundation last year after leaving his post as senior policy adviser to then-education secretary Gavin Williamson. He had advised five different education secretaries over seven years.

Milner was ESFA chief executive from 2017 to 2021, before becoming chief executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Also appointed on a three-year term is Cindy Leslie, chair of governors at Channing School, an independent school for girls in Highgate, north London.

She is also a member of Women2Win, an organisation that “aims to increase the number of Conservative women in Parliament and public life,” says the appointment.

Hardip Begol, chief executive at Woodard Academies Trust, Clare Pelham, chief executive of Epilepsy Society and Mark Farrar ex-CEO of the Association of Accounting Technicians have also been appointed.

Meanwhile, the Department for Education has re-appointed Susan Barrett, a former audit partner at Deloitte, Matt Tee, an executive director at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, and Frances Wadsworth, a deputy further education commissioner.

ofqual
Bauckham

Hywel Jones’ current term has been extended by two months until September. He is CEO at Bedford College Academies Trust.

Ofqual chair Ian Bauckham said the members have a “rich range of experience including in education and public service”.

“They are joining Ofqual at a very exciting time, now that the first set of GCSE, AS and A-level summer exams since 2019 has taken place. They will bring invaluable insight and advice in the years ahead.”

The board makes sure Ofqual carries out its legal responsibilities and shows “integrity and objectivity” in regulating exams and assessments.

Remuneration is £6,000 a year for up to 20 days.

